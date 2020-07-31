UPSC Announces CMS 2020 Exam for 559 Vacancies: Last Date, Tips From Toppers

Have questions about the UPSC CMS 2020 exam? Here is everything you need to know. #BulletinBoard

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the notification for the Combined Medical Service (CMS) Exam 2020, inviting applications for 559 vacancies.

Candidates who have passed MBBS will fill these vacancies.

Important dates:

Online registration begins — 29 July 2020

Last Date for Submission of Application — 18 August 2020 till 06.00 p.m.

Last Date for Payment of Fee — 18 August 2020

Written Exam — 22 October 2020

Who can apply?

Candidate applying for the post should have passed the written and practicals of MBBS finals.

Candidates applying must be 32 years of age as on 1 August 2020.

Selection of candidates will be done on the basis of a computer-based examination as well as an interview.

Candidates applying under the General and OBC category are required to pay Rs 200 and there is no fee payable for candidates applying under the SC/ST/PH category.

Candidates can pay the examination fee through a debit/credit card or via net banking or challan in any branch of SBI.

Applicants should note that there will be a ceiling on the number of candidates allotted to each centre, except Chennai, Delhi, Dispur, Kolkata and Nagpur.

Allotment of centres will be on the ‘first-apply-first-allot’ basis, and once the capacity of a particular centre is attained, the same will be frozen. Applicants have to apply early if they want a centre of their choice.

Vacancy details

Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service — 182 Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways — 300 Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Service — 66 General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council — 04 General duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation — 07

Tips to crack the exam

Have unwavering faith in yourself. Do not rule yourself out of the competition before giving it your all.

Wherever possible make notes so that at a later stage when you start revising, it will be easy to recollect.

As and when you finish one topic, attempt questions from the same topic to reinforce your concepts.

Attempt as many mocks as you can, since they supplement your text-book learning.

Even in MCQ questions make an informed choice in case you do not know the answer right away.

Spend a balanced amount of time making notes and attempting the MCQ questions – a 70:30 ratio could be followed.

Keep aside ample time for revision as well and remember that with every successive revision you go through, the time taken must reduce.

Tips from: YouTube.

For more details about the examination and to fill out the registration form, please click here.

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

