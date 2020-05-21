Cutlery to Compost: Hyd Moms’ ‘Bartan Company’ Lets You Host Plastic-Free Parties

A community utensil bank, managed by Hyd moms provides reusable steel plates and cutlery on rent.

Promotion

With The Positive Collective, The Better India’s COVID-19 coverage is available to regional language publications for free. Write to editorial@thebetterindia.com for more details.

Every event leaves behind a huge trail of waste. Every disposable item, whether biodegradable or not, ends up in the landfill. This thought disturbed Nidarshana Saikia Das, a Hyderabad-based marketing professional, day and night.

“I could not enjoy myself at parties. I could only think about how the dustbins would be overflowing with use-and-throw waste,” she mentions.

So, in February 2019, Nidarshana decided to launch ‘The Bartan Company’ (TBC), a community utensil bank that provides reusable steel plates and cutlery on rent, along with three other like-minded women—Madhumita Subramaniam, Reena George, and Sushoma Nagaraj.

“During events, people opt for plastic cutlery because it is cheap and convenient to use and throw. We decided to replicate that same model with reusable steel utensils, provided at a nominal rent—which also includes helpers who will ensure post-event cleanup,” she says.

The concept of a cutlery bank was not something new to her. She had come across organisations in Bangalore and Delhi that did the same, while trying to rent utensils for her own events. However, she was compelled to do something of her own after attending a permaculture course at Aranya Agricultural Alternatives, an NGO, in 2018.

“After completing the course, I felt a compelling need to do something impactful. All I saw around me was bad waste management, and I wanted to bring a change with The Bartan Company,” says Nidarshana.

How Did She Go About Building a Utensil Bank?

First, she reached out to the residents of her society.

“The gated community where I reside has always been environmentally conscious. When I shared my idea with others, over our WhatsApp group, I received a very positive response. Not only were individuals from the community ready to pool in money, but organisations such as Bintix Waste Research Private Limited and Waste Ventures India stepped forward to finance the initiative. Soon, I was joined by Madhumita Subramaniam, an IT professional who was part of the same community, and together we officially launched The Bartan Company in February 2019,” says Nidarshana.

In the next few months, the duo were joined by Reena and Sushoma, volunteers from neighbouring gated-communities, who shared similar interests.

Initially, TBC catered to small gatherings in the society that consisted of 50 people or less. Soon, business picked up, and they had to handle weddings that hosted more than 400 guests, which made them rethink their idea of using steel utensils.

“For events with a larger number of guests, using reusable steel cutlery was extremely resource-intensive. There was excessive use of water and manpower for cleaning. This went against our initiative to be socially responsible. So we introduced biodegradable banana leaf plates with a condition of on-site composting,” says Nidarshana.

This quick-thinking on Nidarshana’s part deserves to be appreciated because a simple switch to biodegradable products will not reduce the waste generated. Unless it is composted, it will end up in landfills along with other waste.

“With a strict policy of not sending any waste to landfills, we replaced dustbins with compost bins around the venue. Guests were asked to dispose of their plates in these bins along with a scoop of coco-peat mixed with an accelerator. The compost was ready to use within three months,” she explains.

The host can then either choose to retain the compost for their use or choose to send the wet waste to a waste management company for an agreed cost.

Promotion

Since compost bins cannot have non-biodegradable material such as paper cups thrown into them, TBC ensures extensive labelling and deploys interns to stand near these bins, and help guests segregate waste the right way.

TBC has helped many guests to embark on a green journey. A user who had availed their service for an event with 100 people was surprised at the consistent quality maintained among utensils. The user also expressed how it was a great initiative for those wishing to ‘go-green’.

“Many guests started reaching out to us to know more about the process of composting and were surprised to learn that it wasn’t a herculean task,” smiles Nidarshana.

‘Sar Utha Ke Peeyo’

TBC launched their second initiative at marathon held on World Bicycle Day, 2019, in Hyderabad.

“We named it ‘Sar Utha Ke Peeyo’ and encouraged people to drink from steel glasses, the desi way, without touching their lips. This way we could serve 2000 guests with 80 steel glasses, and saved countless paper cups and most importantly, water that we would have otherwise used to wash all those steel glasses. After this initiative proved to be a success, we started using this method in some other small events, and it was a hit among both adults and children,” she says.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has put a pause to all events, Nidarshana and her team are planning to use only biodegradable products, instead of steel cutlery, in the months to come.

“We are still trying to figure out a new system, but using biodegradable products is the only solution to maintain social distancing and avoid contact with surfaces,” says Nidarshana.

In the future, The Bartan Company also plans to collaborate with decorators, organic food vendors and others in order to provide an all-round low-waste party package.

(Edited by Gayatri Mishra)

Like this story? Or have something to share?

Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com

Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

Support the voice of unsung heroes and extra-ordinary citizens We believe that It is essential for a country like ours to have a voice that celebrates unsung heroes, gives a platform for change makers, inspires millions of people. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. While we do have advertising revenues, they aren’t enough to cover the costs of bringing all these stories to you. So, if you believe in us and a better India, and want this positive news movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the above buttons. Have questions? Do read our FAQs