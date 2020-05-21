200 Indian Singers Create an Anthem to Honour Frontline Heroes Fighting COVID-19

“One Nation One Voice is not just an anthem but a movement that reflects the current emotions of the people.”

Tamaso mā jyotirgamaya

Andhkār ko jeete man

Yahi prarthanā karta bharat, vijayi bhava mānav jeevan…

Vishwapremki odhe chadariya

Jayatu jayatu bharatam, vasudev kutumbakkam

These lines from a song titled ‘Jayatu Jayatu Bharatam, Vasudev Kutumbakkam’ represent solidarity and unified effort and are part of an anthem—One Nation One Voice—dedicated to India’s brave Corona Warriors.

The anthem, which is an acapella rendition in 14 Indian languages, is the brainchild of prominent artists like Sonu Nigam, Srinivas and Sanjay Tandon, CEO of Indian Singers Rights Association (ISRA) and one of its key sponsors is Asian Paints. The song is a way to honour the brave and amazing frontline heroes who are fighting day in and day out in this war against COVID-19. Additionally, it is meant to highlight the spirit of hope, togetherness, and most importantly, humanity.

As a show of support in this time of crisis, Asian Paints has committed Rs 35 crores to fight COVID-19 to the PM Cares fund and other CM funds across various states.

Prominent singers like Asha Bhosle, Alka Yagnik, Hariharan, Kailash Kher, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Kumar Sanu, Mahalakshmi Iyer, Mano, Pankaj Udhas, Shaan, Sonu Nigam, Talat Aziz, Udit Narayan, Shankar Mahadevan lent their voices to this song, and owing to the lockdown, recorded their parts in their homes.

The anthem also aims to raise funds so that a consolidated effort can be made to fight the pandemic.

“Amidst the challenging future we as a nation are facing today, there is no better time to step up and take action. Given our emotional connect with homes, we are proud to power these profound voices, from almost 200 coveted homes of the most acclaimed artists in our country. One Nation One Voice is not just an anthem but a movement that reflects the current emotions of the people. We are certain it will inspire and bring our country together in coming out of this crisis stronger than before,” says Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints Limited.

The song was released across 100 platforms on 17 May 2020. Watch the full video here:

(Edited by Gayatri Mishra)

