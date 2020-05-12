These IIT Toppers Are Providing Free Online Coaching to JEE, NEET Aspirants

Aspiring to appear for the JEE and NEET exams? This online initiative will help have your doubts cleared for free.

Promotion

With The Positive Collective, The Better India’s COVID-19 coverage is available to regional language publications for free. Write to editorial@thebetterindia.com for more details.

For some aspirants who have been busy preparing for various competitive examinations, this period of COVID19 lockdown has been a double-edged sword. While they are grateful for all the time they have on hand, the uncertainty of what is going to happen has also left them stressed.

So with the JEE (Mains) and NEET exams, round the corner, Edvizo, an IIT Guwahati alumnus start-up, has decided to help students while they are stuck at home. Launched on 10 May 2020, this initiative allows aspirants to connect with former toppers and get their doubts cleared firsthand.

What is Edvizo?

Started in 2017 by Ravi Nishant, an alumnus of IIT-Guhawati, Edvizo is a Bengaluru-based start-up, spearheaded by a group of Indian Institute of Technology-Joint Entrance Examination (IIT-JEE) top rankers. They have come together to offer free doubt-solving sessions for students aspiring to crack the JEE and NEET.

They have been connecting with the aspirants through the Zoom app from Monday to Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., wherein aspirants are provided solutions. These sessions are one-hour long for each subject.

Ullas M S, the Outreach Officer at Edvizo says, “One of the USP’s of the venture is the timely solving of doubts. While many other apps and portals have been offering free online coaching for aspirants, Edvizo ensures that doubts of aspirants are solved quickly.”

Aspirants can send in their doubts via messages on the Edvizo Whatsapp number, or even as comments on the Edvizo Facebook page daily from 6 AM to 4 PM.

These comments are then collated by the team and the expert answers them during the evening Zoom call. The doubt-solving sessions are handled by the 28 top-rankers in the group, including IITians, doctors and senior subject experts.

“In just 24 hours of having launched the doubt-clearing initiative, we have received more than 600 plus doubts from around 400 students,” informs Ullas.

They also plan to hold periodic expert talks to help students connect with different domain experts from IITs, IIMs, AIIMS and even former IAS officers. These sessions will focus on helping students who have completed their grade 12 examinations choose a stream wisely.

Edvizo now has a presence in Kota, Hyderabad, Patna, Guwahati, Pune, along with Bengaluru.

If you wish to connect with Edvizo, you can Whatsapp them at +91 70022 55622, or click here to access the official website.

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

Support the voice of unsung heroes and extra-ordinary citizens We believe that It is essential for a country like ours to have a voice that celebrates unsung heroes, gives a platform for change makers, inspires millions of people. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. While we do have advertising revenues, they aren’t enough to cover the costs of bringing all these stories to you. So, if you believe in us and a better India, and want this positive news movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the above buttons. Have questions? Do read our FAQs

Like this story? Or have something to share?

Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com

Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

Spread Positivity : Share this story with friends.