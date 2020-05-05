JEE (Mains), NEET 2020 Dates Announced: Check Details Here

Are you planning to appear for the JEE (Mains) or NEET 2020 examinations? Dates announced.

As we enter Week 6, or lockdown 3.0 as it is being referred to, the Central and State government have issued a number of relaxations based on which zone—red, orange or green—your area of residence falls under.

People who are in the orange and green zone are looking forward to returning to some sort of normalcy now. Amidst all this, some students have been waiting eagerly for the dates for various competitive examinations.

Keeping them in mind, the Ministry of Human Resource and Development has announced the fresh schedule for Joint Entrance Exam-Mains (JEE-Mains) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

This announcement was made by the HRD Minister while interacting with students across the country during a live session.

Things to know

• As per the announcement, the JEE (Mains) 2020 will be conducted between 18-23 July 2020, while NEET 2020 will be held on 26 July 2020.

• Aspirants who wish to pursue engineering courses seek admission into Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), as well as private engineering colleges, will have to appear for this examination.

• The NEET 2020 is an examination for aspirants seeking admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, Veterinary, and other medical/paramedical courses in India.

• The date for the release of admit cards for JEE Main, NEET 2020 is yet to be made available.

• JEE Advanced is expected to be held in August, but the date has not been announced yet.

• Given that many coaching centres have remained shut during this lockdown period, the Minister also recommended the use of e-learning portals, like Diksha and Swayam.

• The details about conducting the remaining subject examination for CBSE grades 10 and 12 students shall also be released soon.

• The new session in colleges is likely to begin in August, subject to the number of COVID-19 cases at that time.

If you wish to learn more about the examination or when the admit cards will be released, so keep checking only the official website for JEE here and NEET here.

While it may seem challenging to focus and prepare for the competitive examinations under these circumstances, always remember that you are not alone. Every student who is giving these examinations is in the same situation as you are.

So don’t lose hope, and remember that the playing field is equally challenging to all. Stay safe, stay focused.

(Edited by Gayatri Mishra)

