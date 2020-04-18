Exams Postponed Due to COVID-19: Important Updates About SSC, UPSC, CLAT & More

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has also announced that they will decide the examination dates for the remaining exams after 3 May 2020, when the lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak ends.

The lockdown is a stressful period, especially for students and candidates who are in the middle of appearing for examinations or even preparing for competitive examinations. While most of them have been postponed, there continues to be a lot of uncertainty about their rescheduled dates.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recently announced that in view of the prevailing lockdown restrictions, including social distancing norms, it was decided that dates for all examinations, where candidates are required to travel from all parts of the country, will be reviewed from time to time.

A decision on fresh dates for the remaining 2019 Civil Services Personality Tests will be taken after 3 May 2020, the second phase of the lockdown.

Moreover, dates for the 2020 Civil Services (Prelim), Engineering Services (Main) and the Geologist Services (Main) Examinations have already been announced. Any rescheduling in these examinations, if necessitated by the evolving situation, will be notified on the UPSC website.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has also announced that they will decide the examination dates for the remaining exams after 3 May 2020, when the lockdown ends.

The dates will be decided for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I) 2019, Junior Engineer (Paper-I) Examination, 2019, Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2019 and Skill Test for Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination, 2018.

Additionally, the rescheduled dates of these examinations will be notified on the websites of the Commission and Regional/ Sub-Regional Offices of the Commission. Annual Calendar of Examinations notified by the Commission will also be reviewed in respect of the schedules of other examinations.

If you have registered for the examination, keep checking the official websites for updates on the revised dates and schedules.

List of Exams that Have Been Postponed so far:

• UPSC exams have been postponed and the new date will be intimated on the official website post 3 May

• Law School Admission Test (LSAT) registrations are open till 22 May and the test date has been moved to 7 June 2020

• Registration dates for Symbiosis Law School Test (SLAT) have been extended to 10 May 2020 and the entrance exam dates are yet to be announced

• Telangana State Law Commission Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) registrations have been extended to 5 May and date of examination has been postponed till 27 May 2020

• JEE registration correction dates have been extended to 3 May 2020 and the exam dates are yet to be decided.

• Combined Army Recruitment Test has been postponed and will be intimated shortly.

• UGC has also asked all the Universities and Colleges to postpone exams till 3 May 2020

• The All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) has been postponed, new dates are yet to be declared.

