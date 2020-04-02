COVID-19: CBSE to Conduct 10, 12 Board Exams for Only 29 Subjects. Check List

CBSE students from class 1 to 8 will be directly promoted to the higher grade

On April 1, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that it will re-conduct board examinations of class 10 (only northeast Delhi) and 12 students (pan-India) that were to be held between March 19-31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak and countrywide lockdown.

The Board will conduct examinations for only 29 main subjects that will be required for promotion and may be crucial for admissions in higher educational institutions.

Meanwhile, students from class 1 to 8 will be promoted to the next grade.

“In view of the current situation due to COVID-19, I have advised CBSE to promote all students studying in classes I-VIII to the next class/grade,” said Human Resource Development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

Students of classes 9 and 11 will be promoted on the basis of internal assessments of schools including project work, periodic tests, term exams, etc. conducted so far. If a student is unable to clear the assessments, he/she may be given a chance of appearing in school-based tests.

CBSE Board Examinations Schedule

According to the official press release, there is no tentative date for the examinations. However, CBSE will consider other key schedules such as entrance exams, admissions dates before announcing a date.

It further states that the Board will give notice of about ten days to all students before starting the examinations.

List of the 29 Subjects for Board Examinations

For Class 10 (Only for North East Delhi)

Hindi Course A Hindi Course B English Comm English Language and Literature Science Social Science

For Class 12 (Only for North East Delhi)

English Elective – N English Elective -C English Core Mathematics Economics Biology Political Science History Physics Accountancy Chemistry

For Class 12 (For the whole of India)

Business Studies Geography Hindi (Elective) Hindi (Core) Home Science Sociology Computer Science (Old) Computer Science (New) Information Practice (Old) Information Practice (New) Information Technology Bio-Tech

Avoid Fake News

CBSE has requested students and parents to not believe all announcements that may be circulated on social messaging apps. In order to verify all news, it is has requests all to check the Board’s official website or follow their social media pages for the latest updates:

Instagram: • Twitter: • Facebook

