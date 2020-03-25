School Closure Left You Worried? Get Links to E-Classes by HRD Ministry & More

From NCERT and AICTE study material to JEE/NEET preparations, students can access them all. #CoronaVirusUpdate #COVID19

As India enters a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, all but essential services like hospitals and food and ration shops have been suspended.

Among the services that have been formally shut down are schools and colleges. While some exams have been cancelled, some have been postponed until at least 31 March 2020.

For students whose exams have merely been postponed and not cancelled, these times may be challenging. Without the support of classes, libraries or study groups, their preparations may get hampered.

Thankfully, educational institutions, as well as the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) and State Governments, have launched online classes, so your studies are not compromised during this period.

Here is a list of 8 such e-classes:

1. SWAYAM E-learning for classes 9th to post-graduation

The HRD Ministry recently launched a programme named Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM), that aims to “bring the best learning resources to everyone.”

The interactive courses will be taught in classrooms from Class 9 till post-graduation with quality content from institutions like IIM-B, IGNOU, NCERT etc.

The courses are available in 4 parts – (1) video lecture, (2) specially prepared reading material that can be downloaded/printed (3) self-assessment tests through tests and quizzes and (4) an online discussion forum for clearing the doubts.

Here’s the link.

2. E-classes for JEE/NEET preparations

Before the lockdown was put into place, the JEE Mains exams were scheduled in the first and second week of April. The new exam dates will be released only after 31 March. The NEET exam was scheduled on 3 May and hasn’t been postponed as of yet.

To ensure preparations go on as usual Meritnation has announced free live classes on their forum. You can access them by clicking on this link.

3. E-classes by LEAD

The integrated school system has over 800 partner schools across India and to ensure that the syllabus of school students does not remain unfinished amidst the coronavirus lockdowns, it has initiated e-classes for school students.

You can access their videos here while the LEAD School Parent App will provide assessments and homework.

4. Online Courses By IIT-Ropar

About 150 courses for BTech, MTech, MSC and PhD students will now be released online by IIT-Ropar to help students during the COVID-19 lockdown. A statement by the institute said, “This will be released with synchronized audio… The recorded lectures can only be accessed by the students registered in a designated course.”

Check out this link for more.

5. Umang App for school students in lockdown during COVID-19

For students not associated with the LEAD partners, the UMANG app launched by the Central Govt comes as a relief. Download the app on your smartphone, and you will have access to the entire primary and secondary school syllabus at your fingertips.

Here’s a link to guide you through the downloading and access the GoI app.

6. Swayam Prabha e-classes for Higher Education

Initiated by the GoI to help students carry on with their higher education, Swayam Prabha is a DTH channel that features courses in humanities, engineering, applied sciences etc.

“Every day, there will be new content for at least (4) hours which would be repeated 5 more times in a day, allowing the students to choose the time of their convenience. The channels are uplinked from BISAG, Gandhinagar. The contents are provided by NPTEL, IITs, UGC, CEC, IGNOU, NCERT and NIOS,” says their website.

You can check out their program schedule and archived videos by clicking on this link.

7. Free e-classes on apps for Class 10 & 12

In India, the board examinations conducted at the end of Class 10 and 12, are the most crucial exams that pave the way for their future education.

Due to the current lockdown, tuition classes and schools may have shut down temporarily, so learning apps like BYJU’s and Toppr are offering free courses to enable students can prepare and revise for exams.

Download and register on the apps by following these links: https://byjus.com/

https://www.toppr.com/

8. Schools, colleges adapt to the lockdown and move online

Besides these resources, several schools in West Bengal, Karnataka and other states have shifted their remaining classes online. These classes are conducted over social apps like Zoom and Skype that allow free video calling to multiple devices. Ask for such initiatives to your respective schools and colleges, so you don’t miss out on valuable lessons.

(Edited by Gayatri Mishra)

