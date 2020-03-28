Coronavirus Lockdown: Mumbai Startup Will Deliver Farm-Fresh Veggies At Your Doorstep

To help Mumbaikars amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, Agrify Organic Solutions has been working round the clock with 500 farmers in Nashik to prepare boxes of fresh vegetables and fruits.

Ever since the 21-day nationwide lockdown was announced, the lack of food supply is a common fear that has united people and sent them into a collective tizzy.

Due to restrictions in movement and transportation, food supply chains across India were disrupted. This led to a wave of worry on both sides, i.e., vendors and customers–especially in the case of fresh vegetables and fruits, that are a vital part of any healthy diet but are also perishable.

In Maharashtra, while the state government announced that vegetable markets could remain open 24/7 to meet the demands, Agrify Organic Solutions, a Mumbai-based startup has volunteered to home deliver fresh vegetables and fruits and has been working round the clock with 500 farmers in Nashik to ensure the same.

The 11-kilo box priced at Rs 650 contains vegetables like onion, tomato, potato, beetroot, ladyfingers, carrots, green peas, cabbage, cucumber, coriander, lemon and fruits such as oranges, papaya, grapes and guava and so on. The second box contains only vegetables and is priced at Rs 550, while the third box (Rs 600) comes without onions and potatoes.

Agrify also supplies vegetables and fruits to supermarkets like Star Bazaar.

“I was struck by the repercussions of a complete lockdown, and realised that the demand-supply equation could be balanced by connecting rural farmers with urban consumers. Once the logistics were figured out, we circulated a message on WhatsApp asking people to place their orders, says ” Urvish Bhaide, one of the three founders of Agrify, to The Better India.

Maintaining Hygiene & Social Distancing

Urvish had not anticipated the power of social media, and within the first 24 hours, they received around 15,000 inquiries from people. So far, they have accepted 10,000 orders, the delivery of which will take place from 28 March. Here’s how:

All the farmers engaged with the startup pack the vegetables and in clean warehouses from where it goes to Mumbai. A 6-tonne capacity truck travels to the metro city every day carrying 2500 boxes from where it is distributed to the societies. All the payments are made via digital modes like GPay, Paytm, and so on, and a customer is expected to pay only after the delivery.\ The boxes are delivered at one point of contact in the society, and every customer is expected to open the box in their house for hygiene purposes.

In uncertain times like these, individuals and organisations like Agrify Organic Solutions are restoring everyone’s faith in humanity and assuring that no challenging situation is big enough to tackle.

Please Note: With a call every minute and a flood of messages, the startup is unable to accept every order on the spot or answer each query due to insufficient staff. The startup is sorry for the same and will make up for each order.

Currently, it has stopped taking orders till 31 March and will resume from 1 April

Get in touch with Agrify Organic Solutions here.

