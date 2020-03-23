Mumbai Son Posts Heartwarming Ode to Nurse Mom Serving in COVID-19 Quarantine Facility

Mumbai’s Prasad Kajarekar whose mother is a senior nurse at a local government hospital fight COVID-19, thanked his mother for her selflessness.

As the entire country grapples with the emergency lockdown situation due to COVID-19, for the medical community, this is the time of sleepless hours and selfless service, putting their own lives at risk. Amid the panic and boredom in self-isolation, we must find time to appreciate the utmost sincerity shown by our doctors, nurses and their families across the nation right now.

Like Prasad Kajarekar from Borivali, Mumbai, whose mother is a senior nurse at a local government hospital, currently operating as one of the crucial quarantine facilities in the worst-affected state of India.

On Friday, the proud son decided to share about his mother’s laudable determination and sacrifice in face of the deadly COVID-19.

In a heartwarming post, Prasad salutes his mother’s gritty spirit while reminding the society the importance of empathy and compassion in these times of crisis.



While talking to The Better India, he reveals, “I just want to make everyone aware of the work these people (medical community) are doing.”



This is What He Wrote For His Mother:



“There are many professions who step up in every situation of national emergency. But we fail to realise and appreciate these people who give everything.

Two days back we were casually sitting and having our dinner when my mom, who is a Nurse by profession (since last 30 years) casually said that she would be probably staying in hospital as long as required since her hospital is being prepared for a quarantine facility.

I told her out of concern and looking at her age, to take leave and stay at home. Her reply made me realise how determined people of these professions are. She said, “If not us during the time of national emergency then who? We signed up for this years ago so that during such a situation we will be ready to serve. No matter what.”

I was very proud of her and her selfless outlook and every profession who is serving people in such times.

I always believed in the fact that, if you do your work right everything will fall in place. Let’s support our country, world and our society by doing our work diligently and with integrity because these are the times that will define us for years to come.

#fightagainstcorona #gocorona #corona #nurse #nation #india #emergency”

– Prasad Kajarekar

Though concerned about his mother’s well-being at every minute, Prasad cannot help laud her incredible servitude. “I posted this on Facebook so that people could understand how the medical professionals are fighting against the COVID-19 and why people should be aware of its seriousness and take care of themselves,” he asserts.

We appreciate Prasad’s heartfelt gesture in such trying times. His words deserve to be shared far and wide to boost the morale of our medical heroes who have harder times ahead.

