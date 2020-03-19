ISRO Announces 55 New Vacancies For Engineers, Post-Grads: How to Apply

The ISRO notification mentions that the monthly salary for selected candidates will be ranging from Rs 21,700 up to Rs 2,08,700 depending on the qualifications, experience and post category.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has recently released the official notification for 2020 recruitment at Space Applications Centre (SAC) in Ahmedabad. The announcement mentions 55 vacancies in Group A, B and C. The posts range from Scientist/Engineer in different departments to technical assistants and technicians. The monthly salary for selected candidates will be ranging from Rs 21,700 up to Rs 2,08,700 depending on the qualifications, experience and post category.

The last date for online registration of application is 3rd April 2020.

Here is a comprehensive list of the available vacancies at ISRO:

GROUP A Posts

1. Scientist/Engineer – SD (Electronics)

No. of vacancies – 2 (UR)

Essential Qualification – Phd. in fields related to Electronics/ Communication/RF & Microwaves /Power Electronics/ VLSI Design/ Micro Electronics/Embedded Sys./Signal Processing

OR



M.E./M.Tech. in Electronics / Electronics & Communication / Electronics & Electrical Engineering / Information & Communication Technology (ICT) with Specialization in Electronics/ Communication/ RF & Microwaves /Power Electronics / VLSI Design/ Micro Electronics/Embedded Sys. /Signal Processing in FIRST CLASS with an aggregate minimum of 60 per cent or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.5 on a ten scale

PLUS

Minimum 02 years of professional experience after acquiring the M.E./M.Tech Degree

Prerequisite(s) – B.E./B.Tech. in Electronics / Electronics & Communication / Electronics & Electrical Engineering / Information & Communication Technology (ICT) in FIRST CLASS with aggregate minimum of 65 per cent marks (average of all semesters) or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.84 on a ten scale



AND/OR



M.E./M.Tech. in Electronics / Electronics & Communication / Electronics & Electrical Engineering / Information & Communication Technology (ICT) with Specialization in Electronics/ Communication/RF & Microwaves /Power Electronics / VLSI Design/ Micro Electronics/Embedded Sys. /Signal Processing in FIRST CLASS with an aggregate minimum of 60% or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.5 on a ten scale

Age – No upper limit

2. Scientist/Engineer – SC (Physics)

No. of vacancies – 1 (UR)

Essential Qualification – M.Sc. in Physics in FIRST CLASS with an aggregate minimum of 65 per cent marks (average of all semesters) or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.84 on a ten scale

Prerequisite(s) – B.Sc. in Science /Mathematics in FIRST CLASS with an aggregate minimum of 65 per cent marks (average of all years/semesters) or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.84 on a ten scale

Age – 18 to 35 years as on 03.04.2020 (Refer to Page-8 of official notification for age-relaxation related details)

3. Scientist/Engineer – SC (Computer)

No. of vacancies – 2 (UR)

Essential Qualification – M.E. / M.Tech. in Computer Science / Computer Engineering / Computer Science & Engineering/ Information & Communication Technology (ICT), with Specialization in Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning / Deep Learning / Image Processing in FIRST CLASS with an aggregate minimum of 60 per cent or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.5 on a ten scale

Pre-requisite(s): B.E. / B.Tech. in Computer Science / Computer Engineering / Information Technology / Computer Science & Engineering / Information & Communication Technology (ICT) in FIRST CLASS with aggregate minimum of 65 per cent marks (average of all semesters) or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.84 on a ten scale

Age – 18 to 35 years as on 03.04.2020 (Refer to Page-8 of official notification for age-relaxation related details)

4. Scientist/Engineer – SC (Computer)

No. of vacancies – 1 (UR)

Essential Qualification – M.E./ M. Tech. in Computer Science/ Computer Engineering/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information & Communication Technology (ICT), with Specialization in IT Security/ Cyber Security in FIRST CLASS with an aggregate minimum of 60 per cent or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.5 on a ten scale

Prerequisite(s): B.E./ B. Tech. in Computer Science/ Computer Engineering/ Information Technology/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information & Communication Technology (ICT) in FIRST CLASS with aggregate minimum of 65 per cent marks (average of all semesters) or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.84 on a ten scale



OR



M.Sc. in Information Technology / Computer Science in FIRST CLASS with an aggregate minimum of 65 per cent marks (average of all semesters) or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.84 on a ten scale

Age – 18 to 35 years as on 03.04.2020 (Refer to Page-8 of official notification for age-relaxation related details)

5. Scientist/Engineer – SC (Electronics)

No. of vacancies – 7 (UR)

Essential Qualification – M.E./M.Tech. in Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Electrical Engineering/ Information & Communication Technology (ICT) with Specialization in Electronics/ Communication/ RF & Microwaves/ Power Electronics/ VLSI Design/ Micro Electronics/ Embedded Sys./ Signal Processing in FIRST CLASS with an aggregate minimum of 60 per cent or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.5 on a ten scale

Prerequisite(s): B.E./B.Tech. in Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Electrical Engineering/ Instrumentation & Control/ Information & Communication Technology (ICT) in FIRST CLASS with aggregate minimum of 65 per cent marks (average of all semesters) or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.84 on a ten scale

Age – 18 to 35 years as on 03.04.2020 (Refer to Page-8 of official notification for age-relaxation related details)

6. Scientist/Engineer – SC (Mechanical)

No. of vacancies – 6 (UR)

Essential Qualification – M.E./M.Tech. in Mechanical Engineering with Specialization in Thermal Engineering / Structural Engineering / Structural Analysis / Material Science / Material Technology / CAD / CAE / Design Engineering / Industrial Safety Engineering in FIRST CLASS with an aggregate minimum of 60 per cent or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.5 on a ten scale



Prerequisite(s): B.E./B.Tech. in Mechanical Engineering in FIRST CLASS with an aggregate minimum of 65 per cent marks (average of all semesters) or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.84 on a ten scale

Age – 18 to 35 years as on 03.04.2020 (Refer to Page-8 of official notification for age-relaxation related details)

7. Scientist/Engineer – SC (Mechanical)

No. of vacancies – 1 (UR)

Essential Qualification – M.E./M.Tech. in Structural Engineering/ Civil Engineering with Specialization in Structural Engineering in FIRST CLASS with an aggregate minimum of 60 per cent or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.5 on a ten scale



Prerequisite(s): B.E. / B.Tech. in Civil Engineering in FIRST CLASS with an aggregate minimum of 65 per cent marks (average of all semesters) or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.84 on a ten scale

Age – 18 to 35 years as on 03.04.2020 (Refer to Page-8 of official notification for age-relaxation related details)

8. Scientist/Engineer – SC (Electrical)

No. of vacancies – 1 (UR)

Essential Qualification – M.E./M.Tech. in Electrical Engineering in FIRST CLASS with an aggregate minimum of 60 per cent or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.5 on a ten scale



Prerequisite(s): B.E./B.Tech. in Electrical Engineering in FIRST CLASS with an aggregate minimum of 65 per cent marks (average of all semesters) or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.84 on a ten scale

Age – 18 to 35 years as on 03.04.2020 (Refer to Page-8 of official notification for age-relaxation related details)

GROUP B Posts

Age Limit for all posts – 18 to 35 years as on 03.04.2020 (Refer to Page-8 of official notification for age-relaxation related details)

9. Technical Assistant (Electronics)

No. of vacancies – 3 (UR – 2, OBC – 1) [Know more details here ]

Qualification Details – Diploma in Electronics / Electronics and Communication Engineering in FIRST CLASS from recognised Institution/Board /University

10. Technical Assistant (Mechanical)

No. of vacancies – 1 (UR)

Qualification Details – Diploma in Mechanical Engineering in FIRST CLASS from recognised Institution/ Board/University.

11. Technical Assistant (Mechanical)

No. of vacancies – 1 (OBC)

Qualification Details – Diploma in Civil Engineering in FIRST CLASS from recognised Institution/Board/ University

12. Technical Assistant (Electrical)

No. of vacancies – 1 (OBC)

Qualification Details – Diploma in Electrical Engineering in FIRST CLASS from recognised Institution/ Board/ University

GROUP C Posts

[Candidates who have acquired ITI/NTC/NAC after passing Matric (SSC / SSLC / 10th Class) shall only be considered]

Age Limit for all posts – 18 to 35 years as on 03.04.2020 (Refer to Page-8 of official notification for age-relaxation related details)

13. Technician ‘B’ (Fitter)

No. of vacancies – 6 (UR – 3, OBC – 1, SC – 1, ST – 1) [Know more details here ]

Qualification Details – Matric (SSC / SSLC / 10th Class) + ITI/NTC/NAC in FITTER trade

14. Technician ‘B’ (Machinist)

No. of vacancies – 3 (UR – 1, OBC – 1, ST – 1) [Know more details here ]

Qualification Details – Matric (SSC / SSLC / 10th Class) + ITI/NTC/NAC in MACHINIST trade

15. Technician ‘B’ (Electronics)

No. of vacancies – 10 (UR – 4, EWS – 1, OBC – 2, SC – 1, ST – 2) [Know more details here ]

Qualification Details – Matric (SSC / SSLC / 10th Class) + ITI/NTC/NAC in MECHANIC ( RADIO & TV / ELECTRONICS) trade

16. Technician ‘B’ (Information Technology)

No. of vacancies – 2 (UR – 1, EWS – 1) [Know more details here ]

Qualification Details – Matric (SSC / SSLC / 10th Class) + ITI/NTC/NAC in INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY/ INFORMATION & COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY SYSTEM MAINTENANCE/ INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY & ELECTRONIC SYSTEM MAINTENANCE trade

17. Technician ‘B’ (Plumber)

No. of vacancies – 1 (SC) [Know more details here ]

Qualification Details – Matric (SSC / SSLC / 10th Class) + ITI/NTC/NAC in PLUMBER trade

18. Technician ‘B’ (Carpenter)

No. of vacancies – 1 (OBC) [Know more details here ]

Qualification Details – Matric (SSC / SSLC / 10th Class) + ITI/NTC/NAC in CARPENTER trade

19. Technician ‘B’ (Electrician)

No. of vacancies – 1 (OBC) [Know more details here ]

Qualification Details – Matric (SSC / SSLC / 10th Class) + ITI/NTC/NAC in ELECTRICIAN trade

20. Draughtsman ‘B’ (Mechanical)

No. of vacancies – 3 (UR – 2, OBC – 1)

Qualification Details – Matric (SSC / SSLC / 10th Class) + ITI/NTC/NAC in DRAUGHTSMAN (MECHANICAL) trade

21. Technician ‘B’ (Chemical)

No. of vacancies – 1 (UR)

Qualification Details – Matric (SSC / SSLC / 10th Class) + ITI/NTC/NAC in LAB ASSISTANT CHEMICAL PLANT/ ATTENDANT OPERATOR CHEMICAL PLANT trade

Things to know:

Eligible candidates can apply through the Space Applications Centre (SAC) website https://www.sac.gov.in/ or http://recruitment.sac.gov.in/OSAR

The official notification can be accessed here .

For Group A posts, a written test may be conducted for one or more posts solely for screening purpose, if it is decided so in due course of time. For Group B & C posts, there will be two levels of recruitment process consisting of (1) Written Test (on 7 June 2020 in Ahmedabad) and (2) Skill Test

Only online applications will be accepted

Last date for submission of online application – 03 April 2020 (5 PM)

Application Fee

There is no application fee for any post.

