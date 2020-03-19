ISRO Announces 55 New Vacancies For Engineers, Post-Grads: How to Apply

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has recently released the official notification for 2020 recruitment at Space Applications Centre (SAC) in Ahmedabad. The announcement mentions 55 vacancies in Group A, B and C. The posts range from Scientist/Engineer in different departments to technical assistants and technicians. The monthly salary for selected candidates will be ranging from Rs 21,700 up to Rs 2,08,700 depending on the qualifications, experience and post category.
The last date for online registration of application is 3rd April 2020.
Here is a comprehensive list of the available vacancies at ISRO:
GROUP A Posts
1. Scientist/Engineer – SD (Electronics)
- No. of vacancies – 2 (UR)
- Essential Qualification – Phd. in fields related to Electronics/ Communication/RF & Microwaves /Power Electronics/ VLSI Design/ Micro Electronics/Embedded Sys./Signal Processing
OR
M.E./M.Tech. in Electronics / Electronics & Communication / Electronics & Electrical Engineering / Information & Communication Technology (ICT) with Specialization in Electronics/ Communication/ RF & Microwaves /Power Electronics / VLSI Design/ Micro Electronics/Embedded Sys. /Signal Processing in FIRST CLASS with an aggregate minimum of 60 per cent or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.5 on a ten scale
PLUS
Minimum 02 years of professional experience after acquiring the M.E./M.Tech Degree
- Prerequisite(s) – B.E./B.Tech. in Electronics / Electronics & Communication / Electronics & Electrical Engineering / Information & Communication Technology (ICT) in FIRST CLASS with aggregate minimum of 65 per cent marks (average of all semesters) or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.84 on a ten scale
AND/OR
M.E./M.Tech. in Electronics / Electronics & Communication / Electronics & Electrical Engineering / Information & Communication Technology (ICT) with Specialization in Electronics/ Communication/RF & Microwaves /Power Electronics / VLSI Design/ Micro Electronics/Embedded Sys. /Signal Processing in FIRST CLASS with an aggregate minimum of 60% or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.5 on a ten scale
- Age – No upper limit
2. Scientist/Engineer – SC (Physics)
- No. of vacancies – 1 (UR)
- Essential Qualification – M.Sc. in Physics in FIRST CLASS with an aggregate minimum of 65 per cent marks (average of all semesters) or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.84 on a ten scale
- Prerequisite(s) – B.Sc. in Science /Mathematics in FIRST CLASS with an aggregate minimum of 65 per cent marks (average of all years/semesters) or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.84 on a ten scale
- Age – 18 to 35 years as on 03.04.2020 (Refer to Page-8 of official notification for age-relaxation related details)
3. Scientist/Engineer – SC (Computer)
- No. of vacancies – 2 (UR)
- Essential Qualification – M.E. / M.Tech. in Computer Science / Computer Engineering / Computer Science & Engineering/ Information & Communication Technology (ICT), with Specialization in Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning / Deep Learning / Image Processing in FIRST CLASS with an aggregate minimum of 60 per cent or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.5 on a ten scale
- Pre-requisite(s): B.E. / B.Tech. in Computer Science / Computer Engineering / Information Technology / Computer Science & Engineering / Information & Communication Technology (ICT) in FIRST CLASS with aggregate minimum of 65 per cent marks (average of all semesters) or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.84 on a ten scale
- Age – 18 to 35 years as on 03.04.2020 (Refer to Page-8 of official notification for age-relaxation related details)
4. Scientist/Engineer – SC (Computer)
- No. of vacancies – 1 (UR)
- Essential Qualification – M.E./ M. Tech. in Computer Science/ Computer Engineering/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information & Communication Technology (ICT), with Specialization in IT Security/ Cyber Security in FIRST CLASS with an aggregate minimum of 60 per cent or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.5 on a ten scale
- Prerequisite(s): B.E./ B. Tech. in Computer Science/ Computer Engineering/ Information Technology/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information & Communication Technology (ICT) in FIRST CLASS with aggregate minimum of 65 per cent marks (average of all semesters) or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.84 on a ten scale
OR
M.Sc. in Information Technology / Computer Science in FIRST CLASS with an aggregate minimum of 65 per cent marks (average of all semesters) or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.84 on a ten scale
- Age – 18 to 35 years as on 03.04.2020 (Refer to Page-8 of official notification for age-relaxation related details)
5. Scientist/Engineer – SC (Electronics)
- No. of vacancies – 7 (UR)
- Essential Qualification – M.E./M.Tech. in Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Electrical Engineering/ Information & Communication Technology (ICT) with Specialization in Electronics/ Communication/ RF & Microwaves/ Power Electronics/ VLSI Design/ Micro Electronics/ Embedded Sys./ Signal Processing in FIRST CLASS with an aggregate minimum of 60 per cent or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.5 on a ten scale
- Prerequisite(s): B.E./B.Tech. in Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Electrical Engineering/ Instrumentation & Control/ Information & Communication Technology (ICT) in FIRST CLASS with aggregate minimum of 65 per cent marks (average of all semesters) or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.84 on a ten scale
- Age – 18 to 35 years as on 03.04.2020 (Refer to Page-8 of official notification for age-relaxation related details)
6. Scientist/Engineer – SC (Mechanical)
- No. of vacancies – 6 (UR)
- Essential Qualification – M.E./M.Tech. in Mechanical Engineering with Specialization in Thermal Engineering / Structural Engineering / Structural Analysis / Material Science / Material Technology / CAD / CAE / Design Engineering / Industrial Safety Engineering in FIRST CLASS with an aggregate minimum of 60 per cent or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.5 on a ten scale
- Prerequisite(s): B.E./B.Tech. in Mechanical Engineering in FIRST CLASS with an aggregate minimum of 65 per cent marks (average of all semesters) or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.84 on a ten scale
- Age – 18 to 35 years as on 03.04.2020 (Refer to Page-8 of official notification for age-relaxation related details)
7. Scientist/Engineer – SC (Mechanical)
- No. of vacancies – 1 (UR)
- Essential Qualification – M.E./M.Tech. in Structural Engineering/ Civil Engineering with Specialization in Structural Engineering in FIRST CLASS with an aggregate minimum of 60 per cent or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.5 on a ten scale
- Prerequisite(s): B.E. / B.Tech. in Civil Engineering in FIRST CLASS with an aggregate minimum of 65 per cent marks (average of all semesters) or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.84 on a ten scale
- Age – 18 to 35 years as on 03.04.2020 (Refer to Page-8 of official notification for age-relaxation related details)
8. Scientist/Engineer – SC (Electrical)
- No. of vacancies – 1 (UR)
- Essential Qualification – M.E./M.Tech. in Electrical Engineering in FIRST CLASS with an aggregate minimum of 60 per cent or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.5 on a ten scale
- Prerequisite(s): B.E./B.Tech. in Electrical Engineering in FIRST CLASS with an aggregate minimum of 65 per cent marks (average of all semesters) or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.84 on a ten scale
- Age – 18 to 35 years as on 03.04.2020 (Refer to Page-8 of official notification for age-relaxation related details)
GROUP B Posts
Age Limit for all posts – 18 to 35 years as on 03.04.2020 (Refer to Page-8 of official notification for age-relaxation related details)
9. Technical Assistant (Electronics)
- No. of vacancies – 3 (UR – 2, OBC – 1) [Know more details here]
- Qualification Details – Diploma in Electronics / Electronics and Communication Engineering in FIRST CLASS from recognised Institution/Board /University
10. Technical Assistant (Mechanical)
- No. of vacancies – 1 (UR)
- Qualification Details – Diploma in Mechanical Engineering in FIRST CLASS from recognised Institution/ Board/University.
11. Technical Assistant (Mechanical)
- No. of vacancies – 1 (OBC)
- Qualification Details – Diploma in Civil Engineering in FIRST CLASS from recognised Institution/Board/ University
12. Technical Assistant (Electrical)
- No. of vacancies – 1 (OBC)
- Qualification Details – Diploma in Electrical Engineering in FIRST CLASS from recognised Institution/ Board/ University
GROUP C Posts
[Candidates who have acquired ITI/NTC/NAC after passing Matric (SSC / SSLC / 10th Class) shall only be considered]
Age Limit for all posts – 18 to 35 years as on 03.04.2020 (Refer to Page-8 of official notification for age-relaxation related details)
13. Technician ‘B’ (Fitter)
- No. of vacancies – 6 (UR – 3, OBC – 1, SC – 1, ST – 1) [Know more details here]
- Qualification Details – Matric (SSC / SSLC / 10th Class) + ITI/NTC/NAC in FITTER trade
14. Technician ‘B’ (Machinist)
- No. of vacancies – 3 (UR – 1, OBC – 1, ST – 1) [Know more details here]
- Qualification Details – Matric (SSC / SSLC / 10th Class) + ITI/NTC/NAC in MACHINIST trade
15. Technician ‘B’ (Electronics)
- No. of vacancies – 10 (UR – 4, EWS – 1, OBC – 2, SC – 1, ST – 2) [Know more details here]
- Qualification Details – Matric (SSC / SSLC / 10th Class) + ITI/NTC/NAC in MECHANIC ( RADIO & TV / ELECTRONICS) trade
16. Technician ‘B’ (Information Technology)
- No. of vacancies – 2 (UR – 1, EWS – 1) [Know more details here]
- Qualification Details – Matric (SSC / SSLC / 10th Class) + ITI/NTC/NAC in INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY/ INFORMATION & COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY SYSTEM MAINTENANCE/ INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY & ELECTRONIC SYSTEM MAINTENANCE trade
17. Technician ‘B’ (Plumber)
- No. of vacancies – 1 (SC) [Know more details here]
- Qualification Details – Matric (SSC / SSLC / 10th Class) + ITI/NTC/NAC in PLUMBER trade
18. Technician ‘B’ (Carpenter)
- No. of vacancies – 1 (OBC) [Know more details here]
- Qualification Details – Matric (SSC / SSLC / 10th Class) + ITI/NTC/NAC in CARPENTER trade
19. Technician ‘B’ (Electrician)
- No. of vacancies – 1 (OBC) [Know more details here]
- Qualification Details – Matric (SSC / SSLC / 10th Class) + ITI/NTC/NAC in ELECTRICIAN trade
20. Draughtsman ‘B’ (Mechanical)
- No. of vacancies – 3 (UR – 2, OBC – 1)
- Qualification Details – Matric (SSC / SSLC / 10th Class) + ITI/NTC/NAC in DRAUGHTSMAN (MECHANICAL) trade
21. Technician ‘B’ (Chemical)
- No. of vacancies – 1 (UR)
- Qualification Details – Matric (SSC / SSLC / 10th Class) + ITI/NTC/NAC in LAB ASSISTANT CHEMICAL PLANT/ ATTENDANT OPERATOR CHEMICAL PLANT trade
Things to know:
- Eligible candidates can apply through the Space Applications Centre (SAC) website https://www.sac.gov.in/ or http://recruitment.sac.gov.in/OSAR
- The official notification can be accessed here.
- For Group A posts, a written test may be conducted for one or more posts solely for screening purpose, if it is decided so in due course of time. For Group B & C posts, there will be two levels of recruitment process consisting of (1) Written Test (on 7 June 2020 in Ahmedabad) and (2) Skill Test
- Only online applications will be accepted
- Last date for submission of online application – 03 April 2020 (5 PM)
Application Fee
- There is no application fee for any post.
