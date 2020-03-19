5 Simple & Easy Snack Recipes Using the Super Healthy Kidney Beans

The Indian household staple rajma (Kidney Beans) is a powerhouse of protein, iron and essential vitamins and minerals. From kebabs to sundals, we bring you fun ways to have it.

A staple across North Indian households, rajma aka kidney beans is a favourite of many. It is best had in a curry form with rice, curd and some salad on the side for a wholesome meal. While it’s the simplest of pulses, it has an abundance of nutrients.

Rajma is a great source of protein, is rich in iron, an excellent source of dietary fibre, and a powerhouse of essential vitamins and minerals such as zinc, manganese, phosphorus, vitamin B1(thiamine), potassium and magnesium.

If you are looking for fun ways to incorporate it into your diet, we bring you quick and simple snacks that you can relish any time of the day.

1. Rajma Kebab

For days when you want a quick snack to indulge your taste buds, try making hot kebabs with rajma.

Ingredients

250 gm rajma

1 finely chopped tomato

1 finely chopped onion

2 finely chopped green chillies

1/2 cup peanuts, crushed

Chopped coriander leaves

Juice of half a lemon

1/2 tsp chilli powder

1/2 tsp coriander powder

Salt

Oil for frying

1 Tbsp besan

Method:

Soak rajma overnight in water.

Pour boiling water over it the next morning to de-skin it.

Then grind it into a paste.

Add chopped onion, green chillies, tomatoes, chilli powder, coriander powder, lemon juice, peanuts and salt to the paste.

Then add the besan to it and mix well.

Take some and make small rolls by hand.

Deep fry in hot oil till golden brown.

Serve with chutney.

2. Rajma Burritos

Give this Mexican dish a desi twist by using a tangy rajma filling. You may use left-over chapatis to use it as a wrap.

Ingredients

3 cups rajma

3 finely chopped onions

8 tbsp tomato ketchup

1 ½ cup tomato puree

3 tbsp butter

3 tbsp ghee

Method:

Soak the beans overnight. Then boil, drain and mash them.

Heat the ghee and butter together and sauté the onions till transparent.

Add the beans and mix well.

Then add the puree, ketchup and salt.

Cook till the colour darkens.

On a chapati spread some rajma filling.

Garnish it with hot sauce, sour cream and some onions.

Wrap it and serve.

3. Grilled Rajma Masala Sandwich

This has the potential of becoming your staple breakfast. It’s quick to make and super tasty!

Ingredients

Whole wheat brown bread

1 thinly slice onion

2 boiled potatoes, cut into cubes

1/2 cup cooked rajma

1 inch grated ginger

1 clove chopped garlic

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp garam masala powder

1 tsp chaat masala powder

Salt to taste

Oil for cooking

Method:

Soak the rajma overnight. Then cook the rajma until soft, drain and keep aside.

In a skillet, heat a teaspoon of oil; add ginger, garlic, rajma, potatoes and all the masalas.

Stir well and sauté on medium heat until for a few minutes.

Add the salt and sauté till there’s no moisture.

Once done allow the rajma masala to cool.

Then put them between two breads and grill.

Serve hot with chutney.

4. Rajma Chaat

Whether you need a healthy snack to go with your evening drink or just something to munch on in between meals, this one’s a must-try.

Ingredients

3/4 cup rajma

1 chopped onion

1 chopped tomato

Juice of ½ a lime

1 sliced green chili

Chaat masala powder

Salt to taste

Freshly cut coriander leaves

Method:

Soak rajma overnight.

Then cook the rajma until soft, drain and let it cool down.

Refrigerate the boiled rajma for at least an hour.

Mix the chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies, lime juice, chaat masala and salt to the cool rajma.

Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve.

5. Rajma Sundal

A snack of South Indian origin, rajma sundal is basically a dry legume-lentil preparation that can be had as a guilt-free snack or as a side with rotis.

Ingredients

1 cup cooked rajma

2 tbsp sesame oil

1 tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp urad dal (split black gram)

Some curry leaves

2 dry red chilies

1 pinch asafoetida

Salt to taste

3 tbsp freshly grated coconut

Method:

Heat sesame oil in a pan.

Add the mustard seeds and split black gram.

Once they turn golden brown, add in some curry leaves, dry red chilies and asafoetida.

Fry for a few seconds until the red chilli changes colour.

Now add the cooked rajma beans and salt as required.

Stir gently and sauté for 3 – 4 minutes on medium flame.

Switch off the flame and add the freshly grated coconut.

Mix well. Serve hot.

Also Read: Working From Home? These Nutritious Food Supplies & Recipes Will Keep You Ticking

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

Like this story? Or have something to share? Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com, or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.