Miracle in a Cup: 5 Incredible Health Benefits of Moringa Tea

From boosting skin and hair health to keeping your blood sugar and waistline in check, moringa tea is an unexpected superstar.

Moringa tea, also known as the ‘miracle tea,’ lives up to its name and for good reason. The bright green tea is a powerhouse of essential protein, vitamins and minerals that have incredible health benefits. Interestingly, moringa is touted as kale on steroids; since it contains three times as much iron as spinach and packs in a good amount of calcium, potassium, Vitamin A, Vitamin B6, Vitamin C, magnesium, and beta carotene.

A cup a day will literally help you lose weight, lower your blood pressure, detoxify your body and bless you with overall healthy skin and hair.

Moringa tea is essentially derived from drumstick or horseradish tree; native to North India. While the pods are mainly used for cooking, the leaves are used to make herbal medicines and tea.

Here’s what’ll slowly happen if you consume moringa tea regularly for at least 3 months:

1. Nourished Hair and Skin

Moringa is extremely rich in antioxidants. Which means it has the power to fight inflammation and oxidative stress in the body, thereby keeping toxins at bay and potentially clearing out the skin. The protein found in moringa is particularly helpful in hydrating the scalp and hair.

2. Regulated Blood Sugar

High blood sugar has the potential to cause diseases related to the heart as well as diabetes. So, it’s always recommended to keep blood sugar levels in check. Moringa has these plant compounds called isothiocyanates in abundance, which effectively helps lower blood sugar levels.

3. Reduced Waistline

The tea leaves help in converting stored visceral fat into energy. Whenever you’re hungry, you can swap high-calorie foods with a nutrient-dense and low-fat moringa leaf tea. The credit can be given to the high number of polyphenols in moringa, a kind of antioxidant that keeps your gut and overall health in check.

4. Uplifted and Improved Mood

Moringa tea is especially beneficial in treating severe mood disorders such as stress, anxiety and depression. It also reduces the feeling of fatigue by giving the required boost to your energy.

5. Boosted Immunity

Moringa has antimicrobial and antifungal properties that are known to be more effective than antibiotics. They fight bacteria and fungi effectively, keeping your immune system at its best. They are also great in fighting certain oral infections.What’s not to love?

We’re not asking you to completely forgo your coffee. But you must definitely consider moringa tea as your AM or PM beverage for the incredible health benefits it brings to the table.

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

