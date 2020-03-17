Working From Home? These Nutritious Food Supplies & Recipes Will Keep You Ticking

Keeping your immunity strong is one of the key precautions to prevent COVID-19. Here’s what will help with that, even as we all stay at home.

With the recent outbreak of COVID-19, most companies in India have given their employees the work from home option while many others have self-quarantined themselves to avoid the risk of spreading the virus.

According to the World Health Organization, keeping your immunity at its best is one of the key precautions to prevent the virus. But when you’re working from home and can’t afford to step out every day to buy fresh produce, it is likely that your diet goes downhill.

To avoid this situation, we’ve made a list of food supplies and recipes that are good for you and make up for the nutrients that you’re missing out on.

Everything In A Jar: Pickles, Jams & Spreads

When it comes to a long week at home, it’s important to remember to keep your pantry stocked with pickles, jams and spreads that can last for months. Remember to opt for foods that add flavour to your meals and at the same time provides the essential nutrients that your body needs.

Pickles that contain protein-rich veggies like this Lotus Stem pickle or this Probiotic Lime Pickle can boost your immunity and add value to your meal.

Same goes for jams and butters that can last for months. They make an excellent spread for chapatis and bread and a nutritious snack for children at home

Skip The Junk, Buy Snacks That Last

Opting to buy snacks when you’re stuck at home might seem like the right option since you’re bored, but in reality, it’ll just leave you with a bloated stomach and zero snacks to munch on. If you’re very keen on storing snacks at home, opt for healthier alternatives like this trail mix. You can also opt for flax seeds and chia seeds which you can sprinkle on your cereals. These seeds are rich in protein and make great alternatives to your daily dose of eggs and veggies.

Here’s an easy recipe that you can try at home:

Take 2 tablespoons of chia seeds in a mason jar and add a half cup of milk to it.

Mix the two well and gradually add 2 tablespoons of honey to it.

Once the mix has blended well, close the mason jar, place it in the fridge for at least 2 hours or up to 7 days.

The chia seeds will absorb all the milk and honey and be ready to eat.

This is a great pick-me-up snack that you can make and keep in your fridge for the week.

Rice & Pulses

Stocking up on pulses and rice is a great option but while you’re at it, choose a variety that’ll give you the maximum health benefits. For instance, this variety of black rice is rich in antioxidants and has a high protein content. The phytonutrients present in black rice help cleanse the body of disease-causing toxins (caused by free radicals).

An Indian favourite, Rajma rice is also a great option to add protein to your meals. This combo can meet your fibre needs, help keep your bowels smooth, reduce constipation, and even lower your blood cholesterol levels.

Pasta

With the right seasoning, plain pasta or pasta with some beans can turn out to be a luxurious mid-day meal.

Here’s a recipe that you can try out:

Bring a large pot filled with water to a boil over high heat.

When water starts to steam, add a two tablespoons of salt.

When the water has reached a rolling boil, add 3 cups of frozen peas.

Cook until peas start to float and are tender – about 3 minutes.

Transfer the peas to a large bowl, allowing water to drain back into the pot.

Bring water back to a boil again and add pasta shells, stirring once or twice with a wooden spoon to prevent sticking.

Finely grate 1 garlic clove and zest of 1 lemon into a bowl with pea mixture.

Add ½ cup of fresh cream, 2 Tbsp. of olive oil, and ½ cup cheese to bowl with pea mixture and mash to break up peas.

When pasta is tender, transfer to a bowl with peas.

Season the mixture with pepper and more salt, if needed.

Add some grated cheese and seasoning oil and serve.

You can find a range of staple food items by following this link. Also do let us know if these recipes worked for you!

