Amp up Your Nutrition Game With These 7 All-Natural Health Supplements

From alfalfa to moringa, these dietary health supplements help us meet our daily nutritional requirements the traditional way!

Dietary health supplements come in many forms: tablets, capsules, energy bars and powders. They’re a great way to ensure that you get your regular dose of essential vitamins, minerals, fatty acids and proteins in case your diet fails to cover them for some reason.

With zero added chemicals and preservatives, herbal supplements have absolutely no side effects. No wonder, they top the list! You can have them simply by mixing a teaspoon in a glass of warm water or experiment a little by adding them to your regular smoothies, juices, yogurts, breakfast bowls and even chapatis.

Here are the ones you can try out according to your needs:

1. Natural Beetroot Powder

Rich in antioxidants, dietary fibre and calcium among other nutrients, beetroot powder is said to improve blood flow and lower blood pressure. One teaspoon of this powder is equivalent to one average-sized beet in terms of nutritional value. You can use a few teaspoons of it in curries, sauces, smoothies, juices and salad dressings to reap its many health benefits. It can also be used as a natural food colouring in cakes for its bright red velvet colour.

2. Moringa Leaf Powder

A powerhouse of nutrients, moringa leaf powder is nothing short of a superfood. Lush green with a rich aroma, it tastes great when added to salads, smoothies and sauces and is an excellent source of plant-based protein. This one is sourced from the women farmers in Telangana who work around the principles of zero budget natural farming.

3. Natural Sativa (Hemp) Powder

Hemp powder is a high-quality plant-based protein that contains all the 20 amino acids (including the 9 essential amino acids) which makes it an ideal health supplement for children, athletes, vegans, and vegetarians. It also contains healthy fatty acids such as omega-3 and omega-6 that aid in digestion and reduce food cravings. They can be mixed in your chapati dough or had in smoothies and juices.

4. Organic Wheat Grass Powder

Wheatgrass is believed to help in detoxification, reducing stress, strengthening the immune system, and preventing constipation. A single serving is said to contain more than a third of the recommended intake of iron. The sweet green powder is known to contribute to the normal formation of red blood cells and haemoglobin which then helps transport oxygen to all parts of the body. Add it to your smoothies and cereals every day for a vibrant and healthy lifestyle.

5. Organic Ashwagandha Powder

Great as a daily health tonic, ashwagandha powder claims to help cope with daily stress and can aid in balancing the chakras of our body. It also supports healthy sleeping patterns at night and optimum energy levels during the day. The best way to have it is by mixing a teaspoon with warm water, preferably on an empty stomach.

6. Alfalfa Powder

Alfalfa is a herb rich in Vitamins A, C, E and K4, as well as calcium, iron, potassium and phosphorus. It is known to help lower cholesterol, control blood sugar levels, relieve symptoms of menopause and increase urine flow. You can blend the powder in vegetable juices or also use them in baking!

7. Organic Super Powder Vita Mix

Vita Mix powder is highly recommended to fitness enthusiasts, since it’s loaded with nutrients that can keep the body healthy and fit. Made of wheat grass powder, moringa powder, spirulina powder, black salt, fennel powder and other herbs, this superfood is extremely beneficial in blood sugar management, regulating insulin as well as boosting immunity and energy. You can dilute a teaspoon of the powder in warm water and have it any time of the day or mix it in your smoothie or juice.

These health supplements will not only boost your energy levels, but also help you be the best version of your radiant self inside out. Make them a part of your diet today!

Also Read: Weight Loss to Mental Health: 5 Reasons Why Your Diet Must Contain Spirulina

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

Like this story? Or have something to share? Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com, or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.