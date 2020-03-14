Suffering From Rashes, 28-YO Auditor Quits Job To Create All-Natural Skincare Line

Namrata Agarwal gave up her stable career and a fat pay-cheque to follow her passion. She now is the proud proprietor of ‘Vishisht’.

Namrata Agarwal, 28, is not your regular office-going millennial. She used to be one until two years ago. And then, just like that, she quit her high-paying job as an auditor in Bengaluru and devoted all her time to her skincare brand Vishisht.

What propelled her into turning into an entrepreneur then, we asked? “While I was working, the work pressure kept increasing with each passing year. And that started spiking my stress levels. Along with that, I developed some skin problems that none of the creams and ointments available in the market could help. That’s when I taught myself about the various health benefits of essential oils, cold-pressed and carrier oils and starting experimenting with making my own products. I’d no clue that what started as a means to help myself would convert itself into a business where I was also helping others simultaneously,” shares a very candid Agarwal.

She also mentions that once her products gained popularity, she couldn’t keep up with both her job and the business which had started to blossom.

So, she chose passion over a stable paycheque.

‘Vishisht’ or unique as the name suggests, is truly one-of-a-kind. That’s because all the ingredients right upto the packaging are sourced from organic, certified dealers and made under the supervision of Namrata herself. While she doesn’t have the bandwidth to set up a factory yet, she says she has enough manpower to help her with manufacturing and packaging her products.

When asked about her best selling products, Agarwal was quick to answer: We’ve got amazing responses for all our products, but the ones we commonly hear people gushing about are the lip balm and lip scrub, night cream and dry shampoo. It has worked on people and we’ve seen them come back for repurchases.

Agarwal says helping people with personal and skincare products gives her a purpose in life. Even though they’re far from being a profit-making company, it’s the work that matters the most to her.

All her skincare products have a maximum of 3-6 ingredients (such as argan, coconut and almond oils, Himalayan pink salt, coffee, and cocoa powder) and Agarwal ensures they’re all high-quality, natural and have exceptional benefits for the skin and hair.

The brand is low-waste too. All the products come in reusable glass jars, cardboard boxes, and paper tapes that’re eco-friendly. However, they’re trying to come up with sustainable alternatives for the labels and plastic shrink sleeves that they use to seal the neck of the jars. Once they crack that, they’ll also have the zero-waste feather in their cap.

The last 8-10 months have been especially great for the brand; they’ve managed to earn a credible name for themselves. “It takes about three months for your skin to benefit from any product. Once you start using all-natural products, you’re not only saving your skin from absorbing chemicals that are potentially harmful but paving the way for a sustainable way of living. There’s no way one could go wrong with that,” she concludes.

