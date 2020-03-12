This Summer, Try 4 Natural Ingredients To Keep Your Skin Safe From Sun Damage

If you’ve spotted a white residue on your skin after the application of sunscreen, there’s a high chance that it is loaded with harmful chemicals. Here are four natural alternatives!

With the rising temperature and the UV rays becoming stronger than ever, it’s time to think about protecting your skin from sunburns and other damage. But have you realised that the chemicals in your sunscreen that you use as protection might be harming you?

If you’ve seen white residue on your face after application of sunscreen, there’s a high chance that the one you’re using is loaded with chemicals. But are there natural alternatives that are just as effective?

As it turns out, yes! Here are some safe, natural and impressive solutions that we found:

1. Hello Aloe!

Studies have proved that the daily application of aloe vera gels and creams can hydrate, soothe and replenish the skin. Aloe Vera also acts as a great post-sun gel or cream. Since it’s rich in antioxidants, it can cool off your sunburns quickly and can help repair sunspots and damages done to the skin.

2. Shea For Real

Shea Butter’s high concentration of vitamins and fatty acids combined with its consistency makes it great for smoothening, soothing and conditioning your skin. When you apply shea topically, its oils are rapidly absorbed into your skin, which restores its moisture, and creates a barrier between your skin and the outside environment, reducing the risk of skin damage.

3. Very Raspberry

This study proved that raspberry seed oil provided upto SPF 20 equivalent to zinc oxide. Raspberry is also rich in omega 3 + 6 fatty acids and antioxidants, therefore enriching the skin. Besides its ability to absorb UVA and UVB rays, it is a good source of Vitamin A and E and can soothe inflammatory skin conditions like eczema, rosacea and psoriasis.

4. The Goodness of Almond Oil

Almond oil contains protein, vitamin E and B vitamins, as well as essential minerals, healthy fats and protein. The nutritional content of almond oil has made it an excellent dietary source, but its benefits go way beyond that.

Studies have proven that almond oil can protect the skin from the damage from UV rays as well as help reverse damage that has already been done. They also proved that its application could slow down the ageing process of the skin.

So what are you waiting for? This summer, beat the heat naturally!

