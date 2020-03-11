With 85% Active Ingredients, This Brand Is Doing Natural Skincare Right

“Instead of using bulking agents, we use natural ingredients like mango butter, kokum butter, argan oil and sunflower oil, which are beneficial to the skin.”

For Cintamani Bhattacharya, who had struggled with eczema for years, none of the products in the market seemed to be effective. Many of her family friends and relatives were also struggling with different skincare problems and were looking for solutions. In her quest to find skin care products that might provide some relief, Cintamani found out that most of the natural products available in the market had only 15 per cent of active ingredients with the rest of the ingredients acting as a base.

“Many of my family members had skin problems due to diabetes like diabetic dermopathy, deep vein thrombosis and some of them also had varicose vein. So in 2014, my husband, Dr Krsnacandra Bhattacharya and I decided to create a unique and an all-natural natural skincare line,” explains Cintamani.

“My husband researched for months finding the right ingredients and unique synergy of elements that could make our product more effective and at the same time safe. That’s how Vaidyam came into being in 2014,” she adds.

With zero hidden ingredients, Vaidyam Health Care ensures that all the information goes into their label. But what makes the startup’s skin products unique is their proportions of the ingredients. If you look closely at the consistency of skincare products available in the market, they are filled with bulking agents like water, essential oils, fragrances and chemical gels.

“The bulking agents used in these products make up 85 per cent of the product and acts as the base, while only 15 per cent of the product has active ingredients. These agents don’t benefit the skin and are more than often harmful. Instead of using bulking agents, we use natural ingredients like mango butter, kokum butter, argan oil and sunflower oil, which act as a beneficial base instead,” says Cintamani.

She also informs that all products of Vaidyam are natural, paraben-free and don’t contain any emulsifiers or hardening agents. And since the products are completely toxin-free, she urges consumers to store the products in a cool temperature to avoid melting.

Vaidyam’s range of products includes skin creams, hair oils, body butter, insect repellents, nerve care creams and sunscreen. These products address various skin and hair problems like psoriasis, eczema, acne, wrinkles and hyper dry/oily skin and greying of hair.

“All of our products are suitable for the different kinds of skin types – oily, dry and combination. Because of natural elements in our products, the pH of the skin is balanced and all the skin problems are healed over time,” Cintamani explains.

“We initially saw the healing happen among our relatives who were the first users of our products. After seven months of using our creams, we saw that almost 75-85 per cent of their skincare problems were cured,” she claims.

Vaidyam also has a range of hair care products, with their star product being the ‘regen108’ – which is a hair follicle regenerating cream.

“Some of our customers who used the regen108 were able to grow back hair in a span of six months and my eczema which used to take 4-6 months to recover, only took 9 days when I used our skin cream,” Cintamani explains.

“Our focus was never on profit and never will be. We started the company as a solution for skincare problems and we continue to do so. For the same reason, our products are full of active ingredients,” she concludes.

