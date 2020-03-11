Coronavirus in India: 52 Authorised Centres Where You Can Get Tested for COVID-19

Blood sample is drawn and tested in a lab for the virus.

In a previous article, we spoke to Dr Vivek Nangia, HOD & Director, Pulmonology, Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, and he helped debunk some of the myths about coronavirus. He also mentioned how the government of India has set up specific centers where one can get tested for the virus.

Promotion

In this article, we tell you what the test entails and the complete list of the 52 centers where the test for Covid-19 is being conducted.

How is the test for Coronavirus done?

A swab test: A sample from your throat or nose will be collected with the help of a cotton swab.

A nasal aspirate: In this method, the lab technician will inject a saline solution into your nose, and then remove the sample with a gentle suction.

A tracheal aspirate: A thin, lighted tube called a bronchoscope is inserted into your lungs, from where a sample is collected for testing.

A sputum test: Sputum can be collected either from the nose with a swab or by asking the patient to cough up the mucus.

A blood test: Blood sample is drawn and tested in a lab for the virus. This is either done through a blanket test for all variants of the coronavirus (including regular flu) or through a specialised gene-sequencing test that locates the marker for the novel coronavirus.

Centers to Get Tested

Andhra Pradesh:

Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati

Contact number – +91-8772287777

Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

Contact number – +91- 89127 12258

Government Medical College, Anantapur, AP

Contact number – +91 85542 49115

Andaman & Nicobar Islands:

Regional Medical Research Centre, Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar

Contact number – 03192 251158/59

Assam

Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati

Contact number – 03612132751

Regional Medical Research Center, Dibrugarh

Contact number – 03732381494

Bihar

Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna

Contact number – 06122636651

Chandigarh

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh

Contact number – 01722747585

Chhattisgarh

All India Institute Medical Sciences, Raipur

Contact number – 07712572240

Delhi-NCR

All India Institute Medical Sciences, Delhi

Contact number – 01126588500

National Centre for Disease Control, Delhi

Contact number – 01123913148

Gujarat

BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad

Contact number – 07922680074

M.P.Shah Government Medical College, Jamnagar

Contact number – 02882553515

Haryana

Pt. B.D. Sharma Post Graduate Inst. of Med. Sciences, Rohtak, Haryana

Contact number – 01262211307

BPS Govt Medical College, Sonipat

Contact number – 01263 283 025

Himachal Pradesh

Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Contact number – 01772654713

Dr.Rajendra Prasad Govt. Med. College, Kangra, Tanda, HP

Contact number – 01892287187

Jammu and Kashmir

Sher‐e‐ Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar

Contact number – 01942401013

Promotion

Government Medical College, Jammu

Contact number – 01912584247

MGM Medical College, Jamshedpur

Contact number – 06572360859

Karnataka

Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Bangalore

Contact number – 08026700810

National Institute of Virology Field Unit Bangalore

Contact number – 08026654084

Mysore Medical College & Research Institute, Mysore

Contact number – 08212520512

Hassan Inst. of Med. Sciences, Hassan, Karnataka

Contact number – 08172231699

Shimoga Inst. of Med. Sciences, Shivamogga, Karnataka

Contact number – 08182229933

Kerala

National Institute of Virology Field Unit, Kerala

Contact number – 04772970004

Govt. Medical College, Thriuvananthapuram, Kerala

Contact number – 04712528300

Govt. Medical College, Kozhikhode, Kerala

Contact number – 04952350216

Madhya Pradesh

All India Institute Medical Sciences, Bhopal

Contact number – 07552672322

National Institute of Research in Tribal Health (NIRTH), Jabalpur

Contact number – 07612370800

Meghalaya

NEIGRIHMS of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong, Meghalaya

Contact number – 03642538013

Maharashtra

Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Nagpur

Contact number – 07122725423

Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai

Contact number – 022300432333

Manipur

J N Inst. of Med. Sciences Hospital, Imphal‐East, Manipur

Contact number – 03852443144

Odisha

Regional Medical Research Center, Bhubaneswar

Contact number – 06742301322

Puducherry

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry

Contact number – 04132271301

Punjab

Government Medical College, Patiala, Punjab

Contact number – 01752212018

Government Medical College, Amritsar

Contact number – 01832426918

Rajasthan

Sawai Man Singh, Jaipur

Contact number – 01412744283

Dr. S.N Medical College, Jodhpur

Contact number – 02912434374

Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar, Rajasthan

Contact number- 07432233388

SP Med. College, Bikaner, Rajasthan

Contact number – 01512220115

Tamil Nadu

King’s Institute of Preventive Medicine & Research, Chennai

Contact number – 04422501520

Government Medical College, Theni

Contact number – 04546244502

Tripura

Government Medical College, Agartala

Contact number – 03812357130

Telangana

Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad

Contact number – 04027505566

King’s George Medical University, Lucknow

Contact number- 05222257540

Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Contact number – 05422367568

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh

Contact number – 05712721165

Uttarakhand

Government Medical College, Haldwani

Contact number – 05946282824

West Bengal

National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata

Contact number – 03323633373

IPGMER, Kolkata

Contact number – 03322041101

If you or anyone from your family needs to get tested, please visit one of the above-mentioned centers and do the needful.

Also Read: Coronavirus: 6 Crucial Indian Govt, WHO Guidelines for Your Home & Office

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

Promotion

Like this story? Or have something to share?

Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com

Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.