Coronavirus in India: 52 Authorised Centres Where You Can Get Tested for COVID-19

In a previous article, we spoke to Dr Vivek Nangia, HOD & Director, Pulmonology, Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, and he helped debunk some of the myths about coronavirus. He also mentioned how the government of India has set up specific centers where one can get tested for the virus.
In this article, we tell you what the test entails and the complete list of the 52 centers where the test for Covid-19 is being conducted.
How is the test for Coronavirus done?
A swab test: A sample from your throat or nose will be collected with the help of a cotton swab.
A nasal aspirate: In this method, the lab technician will inject a saline solution into your nose, and then remove the sample with a gentle suction.
A tracheal aspirate: A thin, lighted tube called a bronchoscope is inserted into your lungs, from where a sample is collected for testing.
A sputum test: Sputum can be collected either from the nose with a swab or by asking the patient to cough up the mucus.
A blood test: Blood sample is drawn and tested in a lab for the virus. This is either done through a blanket test for all variants of the coronavirus (including regular flu) or through a specialised gene-sequencing test that locates the marker for the novel coronavirus.
Centers to Get Tested
Andhra Pradesh:
Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati
Contact number – +91-8772287777
Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh
Contact number – +91- 89127 12258
Government Medical College, Anantapur, AP
Contact number – +91 85542 49115
Andaman & Nicobar Islands:
Regional Medical Research Centre, Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar
Contact number – 03192 251158/59
Assam
Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati
Contact number – 03612132751
Regional Medical Research Center, Dibrugarh
Contact number – 03732381494
Bihar
Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna
Contact number – 06122636651
Chandigarh
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh
Contact number – 01722747585
Chhattisgarh
All India Institute Medical Sciences, Raipur
Contact number – 07712572240
Delhi-NCR
All India Institute Medical Sciences, Delhi
Contact number – 01126588500
National Centre for Disease Control, Delhi
Contact number – 01123913148
Gujarat
BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad
Contact number – 07922680074
M.P.Shah Government Medical College, Jamnagar
Contact number – 02882553515
Haryana
Pt. B.D. Sharma Post Graduate Inst. of Med. Sciences, Rohtak, Haryana
Contact number – 01262211307
BPS Govt Medical College, Sonipat
Contact number – 01263 283 025
Himachal Pradesh
Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
Contact number – 01772654713
Dr.Rajendra Prasad Govt. Med. College, Kangra, Tanda, HP
Contact number – 01892287187
Jammu and Kashmir
Sher‐e‐ Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar
Contact number – 01942401013
Government Medical College, Jammu
Contact number – 01912584247
MGM Medical College, Jamshedpur
Contact number – 06572360859
Karnataka
Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Bangalore
Contact number – 08026700810
National Institute of Virology Field Unit Bangalore
Contact number – 08026654084
Mysore Medical College & Research Institute, Mysore
Contact number – 08212520512
Hassan Inst. of Med. Sciences, Hassan, Karnataka
Contact number – 08172231699
Shimoga Inst. of Med. Sciences, Shivamogga, Karnataka
Contact number – 08182229933
Kerala
National Institute of Virology Field Unit, Kerala
Contact number – 04772970004
Govt. Medical College, Thriuvananthapuram, Kerala
Contact number – 04712528300
Govt. Medical College, Kozhikhode, Kerala
Contact number – 04952350216
Madhya Pradesh
All India Institute Medical Sciences, Bhopal
Contact number – 07552672322
National Institute of Research in Tribal Health (NIRTH), Jabalpur
Contact number – 07612370800
Meghalaya
NEIGRIHMS of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong, Meghalaya
Contact number – 03642538013
Maharashtra
Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Nagpur
Contact number – 07122725423
Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai
Contact number – 022300432333
Manipur
J N Inst. of Med. Sciences Hospital, Imphal‐East, Manipur
Contact number – 03852443144
Odisha
Regional Medical Research Center, Bhubaneswar
Contact number – 06742301322
Puducherry
Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry
Contact number – 04132271301
Punjab
Government Medical College, Patiala, Punjab
Contact number – 01752212018
Government Medical College, Amritsar
Contact number – 01832426918
Rajasthan
Sawai Man Singh, Jaipur
Contact number – 01412744283
Dr. S.N Medical College, Jodhpur
Contact number – 02912434374
Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar, Rajasthan
Contact number- 07432233388
SP Med. College, Bikaner, Rajasthan
Contact number – 01512220115
Tamil Nadu
King’s Institute of Preventive Medicine & Research, Chennai
Contact number – 04422501520
Government Medical College, Theni
Contact number – 04546244502
Tripura
Government Medical College, Agartala
Contact number – 03812357130
Telangana
Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad
Contact number – 04027505566
King’s George Medical University, Lucknow
Contact number- 05222257540
Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
Contact number – 05422367568
Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh
Contact number – 05712721165
Uttarakhand
Government Medical College, Haldwani
Contact number – 05946282824
West Bengal
National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata
Contact number – 03323633373
IPGMER, Kolkata
Contact number – 03322041101
If you or anyone from your family needs to get tested, please visit one of the above-mentioned centers and do the needful.
Also Read: Coronavirus: 6 Crucial Indian Govt, WHO Guidelines for Your Home & Office
(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)