Cupcakes to Parfaits: 5 Simple & Delicious Muesli Recipes For Any Time of The Day

Muesli is super high in fiber, which helps regulate the digestive system and is also a potent source of antioxidants that aids in weight control. Here’s how you can make it a regular part of your diet using these simple recipes

A rather versatile dry cereal, muesli is typically made from toasted whole oats, nuts, fruit and wheat flakes. It comes in many versions, including gluten-free muesli, untoasted or toasted muesli, and granola, but mostly has the same nutritional value.

Muesli is super high in fiber, which helps regulate the digestive system and is also a potent source of antioxidants that aids in weight control. Here’s how you can make it a regular part of your diet using these simple recipes:

1. Acai Bowl with Muesli

This healthy bowl can be had for breakfast or anytime when hunger strikes. It’s super nutritious and packs in essential vitamins and minerals to keep you going through the day.

Ingredients:

1 banana

1 apple

1/2 cup strawberries

2 tbsp acai powder

Water or milk (to blend)

½ cup muesli

Method:

Place all the ingredients, except muesli, into a high speed blender and blend until smooth.

Put it in a bowl and add muesli on top. Dig right in!

2. Simple Muesli Bar

If you’re forever dashing out the door for work or errands, keep a batch of these ready. Just grab them on your way out or keep them in your bag so that you can munch on them easily.

Ingredients

3 cups muesli

1 can of condensed milk

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180°C.

Mix the muesli and condensed milk well.

Pour the mixture into the baking tin and bake for 25 minutes or until the top turns golden.

Remove from the oven and let it sit for 10 minutes.

Cut into bars and store in an airtight container.

3. Whole Wheat Muesli Pancake with Spirulina

While these pancakes are really simple to make, they can take your brunch game a notch higher.

Ingredients

1/2 cup instant oats (oatmeal)

1/4 cup whole wheat flour

1/2 cup muesli

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

4 finely chopped prunes

1 teaspoon honey

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon spirulina

1/2 cup curd

Method:

Put all the ingredients in a mixing bowl. Mix well.

Heat a nonstick flat skillet, add a ladle of the pancake mix and flatten it out evenly.

After 2 minutes, flip it over carefully and cook the other side until light brown.

Serve hot; garnish with some chopped strawberries and almond flakes.

4. Muesli Oats Cupcake with Yogurt and Strawberries Icing

It’s a great snack for children and adults alike. Can be had for breakfast or after meals.

Ingredients

1 cup oats flour

1 cup muesli

1/4 cup ragi flour (finger millet)

1 egg white

1 tablespoon oil

1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup curd

1 teaspoon baking powder

Yogurt Icing

1 cup hung curd – low fat & whisked

200 grams strawberries cut into dices

Method:

Preheat the oven at 180 degree Celsius for about 10 minutes.

Add egg, oil and yogurt in a bowl and whisk it till it fluffs up.

Then add in the dry ingredients such as oats flour, ragi flour, muesli and baking powder. Mix well.

Now add some milk to adjust the consistency of the batter. Remember, it should be a bit thick and not runny.

Grease the tray, add the batter in each of the molds, and bake for about 25 minutes.

Once done, allow it to cool down. Then add a dollop of yogurt on each cupcake and top it with some strawberries and serve.

5. Dark Chocolate Muesli Parfait

This one fits the category of a healthy dessert. For the health freak with a sweet tooth.

Ingredients

3-4 strawberries

1/2 cup dark chocolate muesli

A handful of blueberries

A handful of raspberries

3/4 cup vanilla Greek yoghurt

Method:

Layer fruit, yoghurt, and muesli (in that order) in a mason jar.

Refrigerate for a while and serve or serve immediately.

These muesli recipes are simple, delicious and easy to make. It’s time to shake the cobwebs off that apron, and start whipping up tasty muesli snacks in the kitchen!

Also Read: TBI Green Influencers: Nutritionist Neha Shares What’s Best For Young Millennials

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

Like this story? Or have something to share? Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com, or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.