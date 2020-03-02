5 Reasons Science Says Your Health, Skin and Hair Needs Black Tea

All you need is water and tea leaves to brew yourself the perfect health elixir.

Made from the leaves of a shrub called Camellia sinensis, black tea is known for its high content of antioxidants and compounds that have several health and beauty benefits. Most of them can be reaped by drinking a cup or two per day. You could, alternatively also apply it topically on your hair and skin.

Here’s how it helps and how you can make it a daily part of your diet:

1. Rich source of antioxidants

Black tea is mainly rich in antioxidants known as polyphenols that help combat free radicals.

Free radicals are unstable molecules in the body that result from both natural and environmental factors, and over time, their build-up can damage or change cells in the body.

A cup of Darjeeling black tea has many bioactive compounds that reduce the risk of some cancers, heart diseases, lowers cholesterol and reduces blood sugar.

2. Relieves stress

Most of our illnesses today stem from unregulated stress, courtesy of our fast-paced lifestyle. A cup of lavender bloom tea in the evening, will ensure that your stress levels are in check.

The handpicked tea leaves infused with lavender flowers, and rose petals work as a de-stressor and help you sleep better. The tea also builds immunity and improves digestion.

3. Helps grow healthy, shiny hair

The massive antioxidants and caffeine content in black tea is beneficial in preventing hair fall, stimulating hair growth and adding shine and lustre to your mane.

For the most part, drinking a cup regularly is all you need to do to see the difference in your hair health.

However, you can also apply black tea extract (room temperature) to your scalp and hair as a conditioner after shampooing every once a week to reap its benefits.

4. For beautiful, radiant skin

The polyphenols and tannins in black tea are responsible for preventing skin infections, premature ageing, and reducing sunburns or blemishes.

Black tea is also known to reduce inflammation and flush out toxins; hence it also works to reduce under-eye puffiness and accelerate skin regeneration.

Just place a cotton ball soaked in cold black tea on the desired area of your face or body for a few minutes for a healthy glow, and drink a cup or two for overall skin health.

5. Aids in weight loss

Along with a few lifestyle changes, consuming a cup of black tea regularly is known to aid in weight loss.

A prolonged period of inflammation in the body can induce obesity. Black tea helps prevent visceral fat and lowers the triglyceride levels by decreasing inflammation-inducing genes.

While other beverages such as coffee and green tea are great too if consumed in the right manner, this beverage takes it a notch higher with its incredible health benefits.

