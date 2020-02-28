Dark Chocolate Is Healthy! 5 Reasons to Make It a Part of Your Daily Diet

Do not feel guilty if you indulge in a piece (or two!) of dark chocolate every once in a while. We bring you it’s benefits and where you can lay your hands on some of the best homegrown ones.

Regardless of what the world says, you must have your sweet and eat it too, but every once in a while and in moderation.

One of the best things to indulge in is dark chocolate, especially after a meal as a palate cleanser or with your black coffee or tea. Fair warning: they come packed with some calories and are easy to overeat so indulge in only a square or two at a time.

But is it healthy? Well, as it turns out, yes. Here’s a list of the main health benefits of dark chocolates, along with some of the best homegrown ones that you can lay your hands on:

Powerhouse of antioxidants

Antioxidants are substances that protect our cells against free radicals (molecules produced when the body breaks down food). These free radicals play a role in heart disease and even cancer. A small bite of dark chocolate every once in a while will ensure that you keep getting your regular dose of antioxidants.

Try a vegan lemongrass dark chocolate made of organic cocoa beans of Indian origin for an unparalleled experience.

Protects skin from sun damage

If you’re planning a beach vacay, give dark chocolate a permanent place in your bag. The bioactive compounds called flavonols improve blood flow to the skin and increase hydration. A handmade sea salt dark chocolate is what you must go for if you like experimenting with taste.

Improved brain function

More good news for you! Cocoa is known to improve brain function by increasing blood flow and has stimulants like caffeine and theobromine. Additionally, it may also enhance verbal fluency!

Pop one of these homemade treats from Ooty on that note.

Lower blood pressure

Dark chocolate improves blood flow to the arteries and consequently lowers blood pressure. While the effect is significantly small, it doesn’t hurt to consume some regularly. Dark chocolate coated almonds are a great alternative to a regular bar and taste great with some black coffee.

Decreased risk of heart diseases

The compounds in dark chocolate cause less cholesterol to lodge in the arteries, resulting in a lowered risk of heart disease. That’s reason enough to treat yourself to the artisanal chocolates made with fresh cacao sourced from the farms of South India.

