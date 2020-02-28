495 Vacancies at NIC: How to Apply, Eligibility & Imp Dates

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) recently released a notification, inviting applications for Scientist and Scientific/Technical posts. Aspirants can apply on the official website of NIC until March 26 2020. An application fee of Rs 800 will be levied for all except for SC/ST/PWD and women applicants.

There are a total of 495 vacancies, of which 207 are for Scientific/Technical (Grade A) posts, and 288 are for Scientists (Grade B).

The age limit of candidates should be 30 years. For categories like SC/ST, OBC, PWD, age limit will be relaxed.

Written Exam Pattern

For the post of scientists, the candidates will have to write an exam and appear for an interview. Meanwhile, for the Grade A category, there will be only a written exam. Both the exams will be conducted in English.

The examination shall be Objective type for both grades. The paper will have 65% questions from Technical Area and 35% from Generic Area.

Of the total 120 questions, 78 will be technical (computer science) and remaining will be generic consisting Logical Reasoning, Analytical Reasoning Capabilities, Quantitative and Qualitative abilities and General Aptitude.

Every question will carry 1 mark, and there will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

The minimum percentage to qualify the written examination will be 50%

Only shortlisted candidates for the post of Scientist–‘B’ who have qualified the written examination, shall be called for interview.

Promotion

Education Qualification

Grade A: Scientific/Technical Assistant: Candidate should have MSc/MS/MCA/BE/BTech

Grade B: The candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in any of the following subjects:

Engineering

Technology

Department of Electronics and Accreditation of Computer Courses B-level

Associate Member of the Institute of Engineer

Graduate Institute of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers

Candidates with the following Master’s degrees can also apply:

Science (MSc)

Computer Application

Engineering /Technology (ME /M.Tech)

Philosophy (M Phil)

How To Apply

With your name, email id and password, register yourself here

Using the same credentials login and begin the application process

Enter personal details, education qualification, work details

Upload scanned photograph, signature and necessary documents

Pay the fees

To know more about the application process, click here.

Featured Image Source: NIC Data Centre

(Edited by Gayatri Mishra)