Vacancies for Engineers, Technicians at Indian Oil (IOCL): How to Apply, Eligibility & More

Here’s your chance to work for one of India’s largest companies. There are 500 posts up for grabs.

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), one of the largest companies in India, has invited applications for 364 technical and 136 non-technical Trade Apprentice posts in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

The exam will be held in six centres: Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Raipur, Panjim and Silvassa, will be conducted in English and Hindi and will have 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

Interested candidates can apply online on IOCL’s website by 20 March 2020. Please note that you have to be between the age of 18-24 to apply.

Educational Qualification and Work Experience:

Trade Apprentice: 10th pass, and 2 years full-time ITI in relevant trade

Technician Apprentice: 3 years Engineering Diploma

Non-Technical Trade Apprentice (Trade Apprentice-Accountant): A graduation degree from a recognized Institute/University.

Trade Apprentice: Data Entry Operator: Should have cleared Class XII.

How to Apply

Open the official IOCL and click on ‘Apprenticeships’ tab

Click on ‘Engagement of Technical and Non -Technical Trade & Technician Apprentices in Western Region’

Register for your post and click on ‘Apply’

A new window will open where you have to fill in the necessary details

Upload a scanned copy of the latest colour photograph, a scanned copy of the documents and signature here.

Important Dates

Last date to apply: 20 March 2020

Tentative dates for Admit Card: 20 March 2020

Tentative dates for the exam: 29 March 2020

To check vacant posts and know more about the application, check out the notification here.

Featured Image Source: IOCL

(Edited by Gayatri Mishra)

