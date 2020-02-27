SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier 1 Exam: How to Download Admit Card & More

Here are the direct region-wise links to download the admit card for the exam which begins on March 2. All the best!

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be conducting the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 exam (2020-2019) from 3-9 March 2020.

The exam is conducted in four parts. The first two will be computer-based, followed by a descriptive paper and skill test.

Based on the marks that a candidate secures in the Tier 1 exam, they will be selected for Tier 2 and 3 exams.

Upon qualifying in all the exams, they will be appointed to various posts like Junior Statistical Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Auditor, Inspector of Income Tax, Assistant Audit Officer, etc.

The SSC has released the admit card and exam pattern for the Tier 1 exam. Here’s what it looks like:

Exam Pattern

The candidates will be marked on general awareness (like history, economics, culture, geography), aptitude, awareness and English language.

The one-hour tier 1 exam is divided into four parts with 25 marks allotted to each section.

All questions will be of 2 marks, and in case of wrong answers, 0.50 marks will be deducted.

How to Download Admit Card

Open the regional websites of SSC

Click on the ‘SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card 2019’ tab

Download the admit card and log in with your credentials

Download the card or take a printout.

Things to Verify on Your Admit Card

Name, Middle name, Date of birth

Registration Number, Roll Number

Exam Center and address

Center Code

Your Signature and Photograph

Please Note: Do not forget to carry your identification proof (Aadhar, PAN, etc.) in the exam hall.

Region-Wise links:

Southern Region – www.sscsr.gov.in

KKR region – www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in

Central Region – www.ssc-cr.org

Western Region – www.sscwr.net

North Western Sub-Region – www.sscnwr.org

North Region – www.sscnr.net.in

North Eastern Region – www.sscner.org.in

MP Sub-Region – www.sscmpr.org

Eastern Region – www.sscer.org

