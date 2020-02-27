SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier 1 Exam: How to Download Admit Card & More

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be conducting the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 exam (2020-2019) from 3-9 March 2020.
The exam is conducted in four parts. The first two will be computer-based, followed by a descriptive paper and skill test.
Based on the marks that a candidate secures in the Tier 1 exam, they will be selected for Tier 2 and 3 exams.
Upon qualifying in all the exams, they will be appointed to various posts like Junior Statistical Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Auditor, Inspector of Income Tax, Assistant Audit Officer, etc.
The SSC has released the admit card and exam pattern for the Tier 1 exam. Here’s what it looks like:
Exam Pattern
The candidates will be marked on general awareness (like history, economics, culture, geography), aptitude, awareness and English language.
The one-hour tier 1 exam is divided into four parts with 25 marks allotted to each section.
All questions will be of 2 marks, and in case of wrong answers, 0.50 marks will be deducted.
How to Download Admit Card
- Open the regional websites of SSC
- Click on the ‘SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card 2019’ tab
- Download the admit card and log in with your credentials
- Download the card or take a printout.
Things to Verify on Your Admit Card
- Name, Middle name, Date of birth
- Registration Number, Roll Number
- Exam Center and address
- Center Code
- Your Signature and Photograph
Please Note: Do not forget to carry your identification proof (Aadhar, PAN, etc.) in the exam hall.
Region-Wise links:
- Southern Region – www.sscsr.gov.in
- KKR region – www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in
- Central Region – www.ssc-cr.org
- Western Region – www.sscwr.net
- North Western Sub-Region – www.sscnwr.org
- North Region – www.sscnr.net.in
- North Eastern Region – www.sscner.org.in
- MP Sub-Region – www.sscmpr.org
- Eastern Region – www.sscer.org
