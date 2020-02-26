Learn Cloud Computing From IIT Kharagpur For Free Online: Here’s How to Apply

NPTEL is a project of the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) initiated by seven Indian Institutes of Technology and IISc, Bangalore to provide quality education to anyone interested in learning from the IITs.

Is cloud computing a subject that you have been keen on learning? If yes, then this free foundation course being offered by IIT Kharagpur is just for you.

Promotion

This online course is open to anyone, even those who do not have a background in cloud computing and will be conducted through the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) project.

NPTEL is a project of the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) initiated by seven Indian Institutes of Technology and IISc, Bangalore to provide quality education to anyone interested in learning from the IITs.

Details about the course

• Soumya K Ghosh, a Professor with the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur will be conducting the course.

• Apart from Prof Ghosh, experts from Google like Jimmy Tran–Senior Program Manager, Sowmya Kannan–Global Lead for Google Cloud Learning in Higher Education, and Alex Hanna–researcher on the ethical AI team at Google, will also be a part of the faculty.

• The course is a mix of theory and practical knowledge and lets the students perform hands-on training as well.

• The exam at the end of the course is optional, and those who wish to appear for it will have to pay Rs 1000 as exam fee.

Course layout

Week 0: Introduction to the course

Week 1: So, What’s the cloud anyway? Start with a Solid Platform

Week 2: Use GCP to build your Apps

Week 3: Where do I store this stuff?

Week 4: There’s an API for that! You can’t secure the cloud, right?

Week 5: It helps to network!

Week 6: It helps to network (continued)

Week 7: Let Google keep an eye on things. You have the data, but what are you doing with it?

Week 8: Let machines do the work

Promotion

Important dates

Duration: 8 weeks

Start date: 24 February 2020

End date: 17 April 2020

Exam date: 25 April 2020

How to get a certificate

• Candidates must have an average assignment score = 25 per cent of the average of best six assignments out of the total eight assignments given in the course.

• Exam score = 75 per cent of the proctored certification exam score out of 100

• Final score = Average assignment score + Exam score

Please note: Candidates will be eligible for a certificate only if average assignment score >= 10/25 and exam score >= 30/75. Even if one of the two criteria is not met, candidates will not be given a certificate.

For more details, click here.

Also Read: 25 Non-Resident Indians (NRI) Across The World Who Have Made India Proud

Promotion

Like this story? Or have something to share?

Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com

Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.