Attention, Students! Here’s How To Access CBSE 10th Board Exam Question Banks

With more than 2000 questions from all subjects, these question banks are just what you need to practice writing and time management.

To help students of Class 10 prepare for their board exams, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released question papers along with the solutions.

CBSE is a national level board of education in India for public and private schools, controlled and managed by the Union Government of India. Last year 18.19 lakh students appeared for class ten CBSE boards, and the results were announced in the second week of May.

This year, the CBSE Class 10 board exams began on 15 February and will go on till 20 March 2020.

The question papers aim to help students to practice writing and prepare a strategy to answer the questions within the allotted time frame.

The test papers are uploaded on the official website diksha.gov.in. Students can also download their official app on mobile from Google Playstore.

According to India Today, the bank has more than 2000 questions for main subjects like English, SST, Maths, Science and Hindi.

Students can practice or revise the syllabus through the bank for free.

How Can One Access the Question Bank?

Click here to download the Diksha App on your phone.

To access questions papers according to the subjects, click on the direct links given below:

(Edited by Gayatri Mishra)

