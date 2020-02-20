Lavender to Peppermint: 5 Home Scents Science Says Will Make You Feel Better

From essential oils to incense sticks, here’s how you can improve and uplift your mood at home by using the power of natural scents.

Smells can affect our moods, in general. They can make us feel a range of emotions within seconds. Some of these scents, in specific, have massive benefits when it comes to uplifting our mood.

If you’ve never considered taking the help of aromatherapy to create a calm ambience that brings you joy and tranquility, it’s never too late. Here are some ways you can incorporate the healing properties of certain aromas in your daily lives by using them in your bedroom or living area:

1. Handmade Lavender Incense Sticks

One of the best calming scents, lavender, helps temporarily sedate the nervous system so you can just sit and relax. These handmade incense sticks will permeate your home with a long-lasting fragrance, helping you unwind after a long day’s work. These incense sticks can be used for aesthetic, religious and meditation purposes as well.

2. Peppermint Essential Oil

If you often experience a mid-afternoon slump and struggle to stay awake, lighting an aroma diffuser with peppermint essential oil will help a lot. The invigorating, cool and refreshing scent dilates vessels and increases blood flow to the brain. They also help relieve headaches and nausea, and come in rather handy when you want your head clear.

3. Kesar Sandalwood Puja Oil

Made using handpicked aromatic blends of pure saffron and sandalwood, this oil helps instantly improve and uplift the mood as well as treat symptoms of depression. You can use the oil in a diya with a cotton wick, and place it anywhere in your living or sleeping area. Alternatively, the oil can also be used in aroma diffusers.

4. Calming Aroma Scented Wax Bar

Infused with amethyst crystal and lemongrass essential oil, this wax bar can help you de-stress at home. It can be kept in your closet, drawers or even in your bathroom cabinet for a fresh summery smell in small, closed spaces. Made of sunflower and soy wax, the lemongrass oil used in this wax bar is light, refreshing, relaxing, and helps balance the mind.

5. Hand Poured Sandalwood Candles

This gorgeous, pillar-shaped, hand-poured candle is made using essential oils of various flowers, leaves, fruits and spices. But the predominant smell is that of sandalwood. In Ayurveda, the scent of sandalwood is believed to be beneficial in treating mental disorders, including anxiety, in lifting melancholy and helping you fall asleep easily. Light them up on days when you think you could do with some self-care and self-love.

Now, go on, don’t procrastinate in making your humble abode smell delicious. It’s time to beat the blues with some aromatherapy.

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

