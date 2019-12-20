Weekend Diary: Learn Kokedama, Farming & Beeswax Making in Bengaluru, Mumbai

Fancy having a private hanging garden? Or growing organic veggies? Here’s your chance!

The festive season is upon us and we are all busy bingeing on the never-ending stream of sweets and planning for a grand party. Amidst all the festivities, let’s not forget the planet and our responsibilities toward it. Why not use a weekend to do something earth-friendly?

People in Auroville, Chennai, Bengaluru, Erode, Delhi, Mumbai or Puducherry, grab this great chance to book a place in these amazing workshops and take home something unique, and valuable.

1. Bengaluru: Grow a hanging garden in your home

The Japanese art of making “moss balls” Kokedama could be the perfect way to have a beautiful garden in your home – even if you live in an apartment! Often called the ‘poor man’s bonsai’, Kokedama is easy to maintain. In fact, it is designed for ornamental plants that require little attention and little sunlight.

Excited to have your private hanging garden? Click here to join the Bengaluru workshop now!

Workshop Date: 22 December 2019

Timings: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Cost: Rs 900

2. Bengaluru: Relax in a spa

The week is over. The deadlines are met. The long working hours will make a comeback in two days. Now is the time to relax. Treat yourself to a luxurious vegan spa day and let the stress leave your body. This spa day voucher will also be the perfect gift for someone who you think deserves a break.

Located in Kalyan Nagar, Jayanagar and South End Circle in Bengaluru, the spa session lasts one hour. Click here for more details and to book your appointment.

Workshop Date: 2 Nov 2019

Timings: Various sets, starting at 10.30 AM and the last session starts at 6.00 PM

Cost: Rs 1200

3. Bengaluru: Learn to make beeswax wrap

Are you eliminating all plastic from your life? Great! We can help you get a plastic-free kitchen with this amazing workshop. Fruits, half-cut vegetables and leftovers need to be wrapped so they don’t spoil or spread odour in the refrigerator. A beeswax wrap can help you ditch the cling wrap for something that is eco-friendly and reusable.

Join us in Bengaluru and learn to make it on your own! Follow this link for further details.

Workshop Date: 22 Dec 2019

Timings: 11 AM – 2 PM

Cost: Rs 1000

4. Mumbai: Grow your own microgreens

Microgreens are superfoods that can increase the nutritional value of your meals multifold. And you no longer have to spend a bomb on them every month. Learn how to grow microgreens in your home and lead a balanced diet for life! They require as little as a plastic container to grow and in this 5-hour workshop, you can learn all about how to cultivate and harvest them.

Head here for more details on the workshop and to book your place.

Workshop Date: 21 December 2019

Timings: 11 AM – 4 PM

Cost: Rs 1000

5. Auroville: Learn the basics of permaculture

If you think permaculture is just about farming, think again. Permaculture is actually learning how to conserve an ecosystem, one part of which is your farm. In this introductory workshop to permaculture, you will learn all about how to utilise local vegetables, fruits, sprouts and spices to prepare an enriching meal. Both children and adults are welcome.

Click here for more details about the workshop and to enrol.

Workshop Date: 21 December 2019

Timings: 9 AM – 12:30 PM

Cost: Rs 500

6. Auroville: Ditch the chemicals, make natural soap

Parabens and sulfates in your soaps are making your skin dry and prone to rashes. Kick them out of your bathroom and replace them with handmade natural soaps. Made by whom? You of course. If you are in or around Auroville this weekend, make sure to attend this fascinating workshop and learn the art of making all-natural soap all by yourself.

Interested? Follow this link for further details about the workshop.

Workshop Date: 21 December 2019

Timings: 12:30 PM – 4:30 PM

Cost: Rs 500

7. Erode: Advanced soap making

Learnt the basics and yearning for more? This workshop in Erode is all about making natural soaps commercially. Just like you, many more people are becoming aware of the harms of synthetic chemicals in our personal care products. Stay ahead of the grid and offer them handmade natural bath soaps! Attend this workshop for an advanced course on making soaps and the basics of setting a business in the field.

Click here to book your slot in the Erode workshop now.

Workshop Date: 21 December 2019

Timings: 10:30 AM – 5:30 PM

Cost: Rs 3500

8. Puducherry: Learn organic farming from an ex-army major

Major Ved Prakash Sharma (Retd) has started an amazing initiative involving ex-army personnel. He is teaching them organic farming and delivering the produce fresh to the doorsteps to his customers in Chennai and Puducherry the very same day. Since the response was so overwhelming, he decided to teach civilians too! So if you are looking for a fascinating, valuable experience this weekend, you must head to this two-day workshop in Puducherry.

Please note that the costs vary depending on whether you choose a stay or not. For other such details, click on this link.

Workshop Date: 21 and 22 Dec 2019

Timings: Day 1: From 10 AM – 4:30 PM

Day 2: From 8 AM – 2:30 PM

Cost: Rs 3,600 (without a stay)

Rs 7,200 (with stay)

9. Chennai: Let your food save the planet

Auroville’s mini-celebrity Krishna Mckenzie is coming to Chennai to have a discussion about how locally-grown, locally-sourced food can pave the way for the much-needed well being of our society. We are posed with a number of social, and environmental challenges today and Krishna believes that if we start with ourselves and our eating habits, we can turn that around.

He will be serving a whole veg thali, complete with Toothuvalai Rasam, Moringa Keerai Adai, Red Rice and many more things. So attend hungry! Click here for more information.

Workshop Date: 22 Dec 2019

Lunch Time, 2 slots – 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM

Cost: Rs 250

10. Delhi NCR: Learn to grow mushrooms

They are nutritious, they are profitable and they are easy to grow. Now all you need is a little guidance to have your very own mushroom farm. Delhi, book your slots for this amazing workshop by an urban farmer who grows about 45 kg mushrooms every week. Monika Chowdhry set up her farm in 2018 and although she took time to gain momentum, within a year, her business is reaping high returns!

Learn the trade from her this weekend. Click here to book your slots now!

Workshop Date: 22 December 2019

Timings: 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Cost: Rs 2999

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

