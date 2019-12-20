Mumbai Learn to Grow Microgreens & Eat Healthy for Life!

Healthier than fully grown plants, microgreens can be your perfect addition to sandwiches, salads, parathas and more

How does the reaction of my mother, differ from my grandmother’s when they discover that a vegetable which needs to be added to a dish, is missing in their pantry?

Well, mom makes me rush to a shop to fetch it while my grandmother asks me to go to her garden.

Over the past couple of generations, most of us have lost the luxury of a spacious garden and the resources to grow our own food.

Does that mean we have no options left?

Not at all, says Mumbai-based Earthoholics. They will teach you how you can grow microgreens in our homes and start urban farming in a super healthy note.

Don't let the lack of space be an obstacle to a healthy diet. Grow microgreens and make your meals tasty and nutritious.

What are microgreens?

Microgreens are the seedlings of vegetables and herbs like basil, broccoli, fenugreek, kale, radish, and many more. They are harvested early, which is the only thing that keeps them from growing into full plants.

Wondering what a tiny leaf will do to your diet that the full plate cannot?

“Some studies have indicated that microgreens are much more nutrient-dense than the mature leaves. They are the easiest food one could grow, and it hardly takes 10- 15 days to grow. Most people think that the seeds used to grow microgreens are different from the seeds to grow regular leafy vegetables, but that is not true. For example, you use the same seeds to grow spinach microgreens or regular spinach—the difference is that the microgreens are harvested while the plant is young. In fact, one could use fenugreek seeds, coriander seeds, mustard seeds and likes from their kitchen cabinet and enjoy growing fresh greens from the comfort of their home,” says Smita Shirodkar, the founder of Earthoholics.



What are the health benefits of microgreens?

As tiny as they look, microgreens are nutrition bombs and healthier than the fruits or grains. Some offer 40-50 per cent more nutritional value than the fully grown plants.

Microgreens are meant to be eaten raw—in your salads, sandwiches, as a garnish on curries or in parathas. So once they grow, you don’t have to do much.



Why should I grow the superfood?

For one, they are incredibly expensive to purchase regularly! But, they are a vital ingredient in any well-balanced and nutritious diet consuming. All you need is enough place to keep a plastic or cardboard container ad voila! Your mini-organic farm is fit to grow.

“They are the easiest food one can grow, and the process hardly takes 10-15 days. All you need is a container with a depth of around 2 inches which can hold soil and drain out excess water, so egg cartons, shoe boxes, wooden drawers —will all work! The next step is to add the soil mix and sprinkle seeds of your choice, cover them with soil and water them. Keep them in a spot which receives light, and within 10-15 days, your microgreens are ready to be eaten. This is one food that would have close to zero food miles since it simply travels from your window to the plate,” explains Smita.



