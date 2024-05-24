Top 8 Riverside Homestays in India To Escape The Heatwave

You can escape the heatwave with these eight idyllic riverside homestays, perfect for a cool summer retreat amidst nature. From Raison D’etre in Himachal Pradesh and Palighar in Kalimpong, to Olaulim Backyards in Goa — each homestay offers a rejuvenating experience.

Is the heatwave making you miserable? Craving a cool escape? We’ve got the perfect remedy — eight idyllic riverside homestays nestled amidst nature, waiting to whisk you away from the city’s burning grip.

Picture this: Waking up to the gentle gurgling of a nearby river, throwing open your window to greet the crisp morning mist, spending your days basking on shaded balconies overlooking a sparkling river, the sound of flowing water a constant companion.

Forget the AC battles and the endless thirst — pack your bags and head for serenity by the riverside with The Better India.

1. Raison D’etre Homestay

In the charming village of Manali in Himachal Pradesh, Raison D’etre homestay beckons you for a genuine Himalayan escape. Created by Shalini and Nitin Beri, this eco-friendly haven prioritises sustainability, offering a chance to reconnect with nature without sacrificing comfort.

Imagine waking up to the gentle murmur of the Beas river flowing right beside the property. Step out onto your balcony and lose yourself in the breathtaking panorama of the Himalayas. Raison D’etre boasts stunning views that will leave you speechless.

Playing a good host, Shalini prepares delicious meals using fresh, local ingredients. Think farm-to-table goodness, with some dishes featuring vegetables grown right on the property. Traditional delicacies like siddu are also on the menu, offering a taste of the local culture.

Book your stay here.

2. Palighar Homestay

Nestled in Kalimpong, Palighar Homestay beckons with the sounds of nature — chirping crickets, dappled sunlight, and gentle moos. Run by childhood friends and partners who returned to their roots — Ahana and Kabir — Palighar offers a taste of authentic life. Built using traditional mud and bamboo techniques, the homestay prioritises sustainability with composting, minimal plastic use, and natural cooling mud walls.

Spread across 3.5 acres of working farmland, Palighar caters to nature lovers. Enjoy guided walks, learn about terrace farming, have a picnic by the Relli river near the homestay, or simply relax with the diverse birdlife for company.

Foodies can join traditional cooking classes using farm-fresh ingredients for a true farm-to-table experience.

Book your stay here.

3. Olaulim Backyards

Nestled between Mandovi backwaters in Goa and a river bank, this luxury homestay is the true definition of serenity. While most of the tourists rush to the beaches and parties, the homestay shows the other side of Goa.

The guest can stay in any of their five cottages, unique in size and decor, situated in different levels of foliage in the backyard. They also have a pool overlooking the river offering an uninterrupted view of green fields along the river bank. A perfect place to be outdoors, guests can enjoy canoeing/kayaking, nature walks, bird watching, fishing and cycling.

Book your stay here.

4. Arco Iris Boutique Homestay

Immerse yourself in the charm of another Goan homestay nestled amidst a sprawling 1.5-acre property in Curtorim. This restored colonial Portuguese manor boasts over 200 years of history, showcasing classic architectural features like a high plinth, imposing columns, and high ceilings that ensure natural ventilation throughout the year.

The property overlooks a seasonal lake and sits in close proximity to the Zuari river, offering a tranquil escape amidst natural beauty. The name ‘Arco Iris’, meaning ‘rainbow’ in Portuguese, perfectly reflects the spirit of the homestay. Each of its five spacious rooms is decorated in a different vibrant colour, creating a truly unique and colourful haven for your Goan getaway.

Book your stay here.

5. Comfy Cottage Shnongpdeng

A cosy cottage homestay located a short drive from Dawki in Meghalaya, you will need to cross a suspension bridge surrounded by beautiful views to reach the homestay. Sitting beside the crystal clear Umngot River, the homestay is a paradise for nature lovers.

You can enjoy traditional meals sitting on the terrace and enjoying the view of the majestic river. You can also engage in water adventure sports — such as snorkelling, scuba diving, kayaking, and canoeing. If you want to enjoy the peace and quiet of nature, you can go for long forest walks and bird-watching walks.

You can book your stay here.

6. Shades of Spring Riverside Homestay

Located in Pahalgam in Kashmir, the homestay is surrounded by mountains on both sides with the Lidder river flowing right next to it. Only a five-minute walking distance from Pahalgam Golf Course, the place has five rooms — all overlooking the river.

The place has a traditional fireplace to keep the homestay warm on cold winter nights. You can enjoy authentic Kashmiri wazwan (a multi-course Kashmiri meal), butter tea, and kahwa (Kashmiri green tea made with whole spices, nuts and saffron) served at the homestay. There are activities such as bird watching, star gazing, village walk, forest walk, fishing and hiking that you can indulge in too.

Book your stay here.

7. Aashraya Homestays

Imagine a haven of tranquillity nestled deep within the hills of Uttarakhand. Aashraya, a 20-minute hike from the main road, offers a breathtaking reward upon arrival. Waking up to the gentle breeze and the mighty Ganges River flowing just outside your window is pure bliss.

Host Depi Chaudhry along with his daughter have lovingly built four cottages, few named after the sacred rivers — Alaknanda, Bhagirathi, Ganga, and a cottage for couples known as Lover’s Pond. Guests can explore the nearby waterfall with a 10-minute trek, embark on a half-day adventure to Shimalu, or plan a longer trek to Amola village.

Book your stay here.

8. Firefly by The River

Nestled in the quiet village of Madalapura, Coorg, Karnataka, lies Firefly by the River. This haven is built with love by Nina and Captain Prio Chaubey. Sitting on the banks of the Harangi, a tributary of the Kaveri river, this riverside retreat started as a simple two-bedroom cottage — a weekend escape for the couple and their loved ones.

Forget TVs, here, picturesque views from private sit-outs and hammocks strung along the riverside entice you to relax and reconnect with nature. The place offers various activities — such as bird watching, golfing, trekking, plantation tours, and cooking classes.

Book your stay here.

So, which of these homestays is inviting you to visit this summer?

(Edited by Pranita Bhat)

