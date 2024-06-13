Chaccha Jaan on Chowbhagha Road is known for its rumali roti kebab roll (a thin, soft, limp flatbread wrapped over a kebab and served with mint chutney).
2. Nizam’s
Stopping by for a quick snack at Nizam’s — the birthplace of the kathi roll — is non-negotiable if you are in the city. The meats are melt-in-the-mouth and the flavours are royal.
The eatery was started in 1937 by a gentleman Raza Hassan Saheb, who, in order to make the snack ‘portable’ wrapped the kebab in a fried, flaky flatbread and voila! The kathi roll was born.
3. Kareem’s
With its chicken kalimiri kebabs (a dish of minced chicken flavoured with pepper), butter naan (a soft, stretchy flatbread), butter chicken kadhai chicken (a chicken dish noted for its spicy taste) and of course the kathi roll, the menu is winning.
4. Kusum Rolls
Since 1971, Kusum Rolls has been thrilling Indians and foreigners alike with its delectable meats and amazing flavours.
A close look at the menu will reveal kathi rolls with egg, chicken, and mutton in a myriad of permutations and combinations.
Food blogger Anindya Basu of Kolkata Classics, too, testifies to the eatery’s ability to deliver. “While there are many places in Kolkata for good kathi rolls, I will always keep coming back to Kusum Rolls.”
5. Campari
Along with its consistency in flavour, the place has also retained the vibe of a parar chop cutleter dokan (neighbourhood snack bar). High tables, a colonial setup and warm smiles are what you can expect here.
Started in 1979 by Ashok Kumar Mitra — who returned to India after quitting his job as an engineer in Germany — his grandson Adipto Mitra runs Campari.
Should you visit, a must-try is the fish tandoori roll.
6. Hot Kathi Roll
Pic source: Kolkata Food Lovers
Over the three decades that it has been in existence, the outlet’s popularity has grown.
The story goes that it was started by Nesar Ahmad who came to the city from Gaya and was looking to channel his skills into cooking.
There is a variety to choose from but the egg mutton kathi roll and single-egg-double-chicken are said to be “phenomenal”.
7. Jabbrr Afghani
When an ex-banker started Jabbrr Afghani in 2011, it was with a simple vision of helping people kill their hunger with delicious fast food. Today, it is one of the most flourishing eateries in the city.
If the thought of biting into a kathi roll only to find your mouth filled with juicy meat mixed with cheese makes you want to place your order immediately, Jabbrr Afghani is the place you need to add to your weekend list.
8. Zeeshan
“Uncompromised flavours” is how frequent diners at this Mughlai restaurant in Kolkata describe the food to be.
The brain egg roll is a treat to the senses with its buttery flavour interspersed with spices and the taste of egg.