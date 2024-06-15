2. Lukhmi Another culinary delight from the city, lukhmi is the perfect dish to start your day with. It is made by enclosing a spiced minced meat filling, often lamb or beef, within layers of thin, flaky pastry dough. According to Chef Ranveer Brar, Hotel Nayab is the best place to try this delicacy.
5. Khubani-ka-Meetha The dish’s name, translating to ‘sweet made from apricots’, also reflects its key ingredient. The dish originated from Ferghana in Uzbekistan and was a favourite of the Mughal emperor Babur. Don’t forget Meethe Miya’s Qubani ka Meetha in Film Nagar.
6. Jauzi Halwa Another traditional dessert, this halwa is made with Jauzi grains that are first soaked overnight to soften them. The paste is then cooked with ghee (clarified butter), sugar, milk, and aromatic spices, such as cardamom, saffron, and nutmeg. According to chef Ranveer Brar, the iconic Hameedi confectionery has the best jauzi halwa.