1. Irani Chai Pride of Hyderabad, you cannot miss Irani chai when you’re in the city. It is served in small cups and is a blend of strong, aromatic black tea infused with spices like cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon, with cream simmered to perfection.

2. Lukhmi Another culinary delight from the city, lukhmi is the perfect dish to start your day with. It is made by enclosing a spiced minced meat filling, often lamb or beef, within layers of thin, flaky pastry dough. According to Chef Ranveer Brar, Hotel Nayab is the best place to try this delicacy.

3. Osmania Biscuits Named after the last Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan, these biscuits have a buttery texture to them. Made with flour, sugar, butter, and eggs, they can be found in bakeries and tea stalls across Hyderabad.

4. Paaya Paaya, another delicacy, undergoes a meticulous cooking process. The trotters are first cleaned and then simmered for several hours with aromatic spices, such as cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, and bay leaves. Local food blogger and YouTuber Bhukka Nawab, suggests visiting Hotel Misken for the best paaya in town.

5. Khubani-ka-Meetha The dish’s name, translating to ‘sweet made from apricots’, also reflects its key ingredient. The dish originated from Ferghana in Uzbekistan and was a favourite of the Mughal emperor Babur. Don’t forget Meethe Miya’s Qubani ka Meetha in Film Nagar.

6. Jauzi Halwa Another traditional dessert, this halwa is made with Jauzi grains that are first soaked overnight to soften them. The paste is then cooked with ghee (clarified butter), sugar, milk, and aromatic spices, such as cardamom, saffron, and nutmeg. According to chef Ranveer Brar, the iconic Hameedi confectionery has the best jauzi halwa.

7. Haleem  Meat slow-cooked in a mixture of lentils, usually a combination of wheat, barley, and sometimes rice until it reaches a thick, porridge-like consistency, haleem is Hyderabad’s pride. We recommend Pista House’s haleem for the feast of your life.

8.  Pathar ka Gosht The list won’t be complete without the mention of Pathar ka Gosht. Meat is cooked on a hot stone, infusing it with a unique smoky flavour and tender texture. If you are looking for the perfect place to try them, then Bade Miyan Kabab is the answer.

