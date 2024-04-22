A Mango That Costs Rs 12000 a Piece? The Story Behind India’s Most Expensive Mango Varieties

With the mango season in full swing in India, here's a list of varieties that are rare, expensive, and have distinctive taste.

Amid the scorching heat of Indian summers, a juicy, tangy, and sweet saviour comes to the rescue: the mango. This tropical delight hangs from trees, their branches bending under the weight of the plump, sun-kissed fruit.

Remember those childhood days when mangoes were the ultimate treat of summer? We’d rush to the market, clutching a few rupees, and carefully select the ripest, juiciest mangoes. Bringing them home was like carrying a piece of sunshine.

We’d fill a large pot with cool water, gently submerging the mangoes, watching as they bobbed and danced. The wait felt endless. Finally, after what seemed like ages, peeling the mango and devouring its sweetness was the true definition of bliss.

With more than a thousand varieties of mangoes grown across the world, there is a chance that only a few might get to try them all. However, The Better India has collected a list of the world’s most expensive mangoes that have nothing aam (ordinary) about them.

1. Sindhri Mango

Grown extensively in the Sindh region of Pakistan, these mangoes are known for their distinctively sweet and fragrant taste. Highly loved in both India and Pakistan, the mangoes are large in size and have smooth, bright yellow skin. A favourite of many, it is believed that the fertile soil and warm climate of Sindh give them their distinctive taste.

An India Today article states that a Sindhri Mango can cost as high as Rs 3,000 per piece.

2. Kohitur Mango

Known for their distinctive colour and texture, Kohitur mangoes are very hard to come across. A CondeNast Traveller article states, “This mango is believed to have been created for Nawab Siraj-ud-Daulah in the 18th century by a horticulturist called Hakim Ada Mohammadi, whose sole job was to create new mango varieties for the nawabs.”

Only reserved for the royal families, this mango is a “cross between the now-extinct Kalopahar and another unrecorded variant.” The variety is extensively grown in Murshidabad in the heart of West Bengal and can cost up to Rs 3,000 a piece and go as high as Rs 12,000.

3. Alphonso Mango

A well-known variety and a favourite of many, Alphonso Mangoes are typically grown in the coastal regions of Ratnagiri, Devgad, and the Konkan region of western India. They are also grown in the Valsad and Navsari districts of South Gujarat.

Alphonso mangoes were the most sold on Zepto in 2023.

Renowned as the “king of mangoes”, they have a vibrant golden-orange skin, hinting at the luscious, fibreless flesh within. Last year, Indians ordered mangoes worth Rs 25 crore on Zepto (an instant delivery app) in April 2023 and Alphonso was a top favourite! The variant can cost up to Rs 1,500 per kg during peak season.

4. Noorjahan Mango

Another jewel in the vast variety of mangoes is Noorjahan. Just like its name, the taste of the mango is also pure royalty. The variety is said to have travelled to India all the way from Afghanistan via Gujarat.

One Noorjahan mango can grow up to a foot long.

“While history points to the Mughal beneficence towards the development of different mango varieties, the Noorjahan’s naming is tied to the Mughal queen by way of its descriptor — mallika-e-aam or the queen of mangoes,” a CNN traveller report says. The mangoes can weigh up to 3.5 kg and can grow up to a foot-long in size.

Coveted among mango lovers, its restricted production makes it rare and is only consumed in Gujarat. Depending on the size and season, the price can go up to Rs 1,000 per piece.

5. Miyazaki Mango

Grown typically in Japan, this mango is said to be the world’s most expensive mango costing up to Rs 3 lakh/kg in the international markets. These mangoes are grown in the Miyazaki Prefecture of Japan and are highly prized for their deep red skin and sweet, rich flavour.

Miyazaki Mango is typically grown in Japan.

In India, only a few farmers in the entire country from parts of West Bengal have been able to grow the variety. In 2023, the premium mango variety was showcased at a mango festival in Siliguri. These mangoes are grown under controlled conditions to ensure optimal quality. They are known for their large size, rich aroma, and intense sweetness.

So, which of these varieties are you planning to try this mango season?

(Edited by Padmashree Pande)