 
Close
Igniting Ideas For impact

Embarking on a transformative journey through six chapters, we traverse India's landscape, exploring pioneering startups and their revolutionary...

9 months
We value your thoughts! Share your feedback with us here – because your Voice Matters! See more details

Follow Us On

Download App

Careers With Purpose
Home/Stories/Food

Where Did Bengaluru’s Love Affair with Dosa Originate?

Bengaluru residents’ deep affection for crispy butter masala dosa and filter coffee is evident in the city's massive consumption of 29 million dosas in 2023 alone, sparking curiosity about its origins.

Where Did Bengaluru’s Love Affair with Dosa Originate?

The only motivation for me to wake up early on a Sunday morning is to eat my favourite butter masala dose or dosa with filtered coffee. The joint near my home in Bengaluru serves the most crispy and buttery dosas ever!

This love affair with the dish is common to most Bengaluru residents. In 2023, the citizens of the garden city ordered a whopping 29 million dosas — with an average of 122 dosa per minute just during breakfast hours!

All these sky-touching numbers make one think — how did this delicious dish come into existence? Well, we did some research and came across some amazing theories.

The most intriguing story comes from Udupi when a cook fermented some rice in an effort to make alcohol. Failing in doing so, he poured the fermented batter on a hot pan and voila — he accidentally gave the world its first dosa!

Some believe that the dish was concocted in Tamil Nadu in the first century. While others believe that the Chalukya King Someshvara III who ruled Karnataka around 1126 CE jotted down the recipe for dosa under the name dosaka in his book ‘Manasollasa’.

Whatever the origin story may be, the dish that was created centuries ago is loved across the world even today!

If you found our stories insightful, informative, or even just enjoyable, we invite you to consider making a voluntary payment to support the work we do at The Better India. Your contribution helps us continue producing quality content that educates, inspires, and drives positive change.

Choose one of the payment options below for your contribution-

₹201 ₹501 ₹1001

By paying for the stories you value, you directly contribute to sustaining our efforts focused on making a difference in the world. Together, let’s ensure that impactful stories continue to be told and shared, enriching lives and communities alike.

Thank you for your support. Here are some frequently asked questions you might find helpful to know why you are contributing?

Support the biggest positivity movement section image Support the biggest positivity movement section image

Did you find these theories interesting? Here is a short video that you can watch:

YouTube player

(Edited by Pranita Bhat)

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

Google News Icon

This story made me

  • feel inspired icon
    97
  • more aware icon
    121
  • better informative icon
    89
  • do something icon
    167

Tell Us More

Shorts

Shorts

See All
"I have represented India in Kalbelia in over 165 countries."~ Gulabo Sapera #internationaldanceday image Play Icon
#WhenWomenLead image Play Icon
This Kolkata fish seller has been giving free education to poor children for the last 40 years! image Play Icon
Witness one such zero-waste wedding with @earthsitters. #zerowaste #sustainableweddings image Play Icon
#Gukesh has made history by becoming the youngest player ever to win the FIDE Candidates Tournament. image Play Icon
Padma Bhushan Usha Uthup || The Queen of POP #Shorts #Music image Play Icon
Read more on:
X
X
 
Current Story

Where Did Bengaluru’s Love Affair with Dosa Originate?