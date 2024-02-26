Placeholder canvas
 
Case Studies At IIM Inspired This Woman’s Restaurant Chain That Earns Crores Every Month

Named after A P J Abdul Kalam’s birthplace, Rameshwaram Cafe was founded by partners Divya and Raghav Rao. The cafe serves lip-smacking idlis and dosas, churning crores in revenue every month.

Whether it’s early morning or midnight, there’s an eatery in Bengaluru that never sleeps — ‘The Rameshwaram Cafe’ churns out podi masala dosas and idlis at lightning speed to serve the long queues outside their self-service dining cafeteria.

The cafe has become an icon of the city, particularly for its ghee-soaked dosas. Birthed in the ingenious mind of an IIM graduate Divya Rao, the cafe is today a chain of restaurants with outlets in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Dubai.

“We wanted to dedicate the restaurant to A P J Abdul Kalam, so we have named it after his birthplace Rameswaram,” informs Divya.

After becoming a CA at just the age of 21 years, Divya decided to an MBA and went to IIM Ahmedabad. Wanting to build a food chain business that takes South Indian cuisine to every corner of the world, Divya studied the marketing strategy of food chains like McDonald’s and KFC.

Partnering with food industry expert Raghav Rao, who is also her husband, she decided to open The Rameshwaram Cafe. However, her decision to open the restaurant was not well received by her family who wanted her to get a high-paying job that her qualifications deserved. But she pursued her dream anyway.

Their dosas and idlis are made with fresh ingredients and served alongside their spicy chutney, which is a big hit among food enthusiasts. Their food went viral on social media with food bloggers and celebrities flocking to their cafe to have a taste.

The outlets open early in the morning and are open beyond midnight, providing healthy and delicious food to its hungry customers. The couple is now planning to take the chain to Singapore and many other foreign countries.

Loved their delicious journey to success? Watch this short video to learn more:

YouTube player

(Edited by Pranita Bhat)

Case Studies At IIM Inspired This Woman’s Restaurant Chain That Earns Crores Every Month