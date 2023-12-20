ISRO Wins The Leif Erikson Lunar Prize for Chandrayaan-3: Here’s All About The Honour

Making India proud, ISRO has been awarded the Leif Erikson Lunar Prize for Chandrayaan-3's trailblazing soft-landing near the lunar south pole.

On 23 August 2023, India became the fourth nation to achieve a successful lunar landing joining the ranks of the United States, China and Russia. It also made history as the first country to touch down the Moon’s South Pole — an unexplored region that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water and precious elements.

Since the 23 August touchdown, Chandrayaan-3’s exploration of the lunar surface yielded numerous important discoveries. One of these was the presence of sulphur. The Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) instrument aboard the Pragyan rover confirmed this. This event also marked the first of its kind in-situ measurement of the lunar south pole’s elemental composition. This finding is significant as it raises questions about whether the element is intrinsic to the lunar surface or a result of meteoritic impact.

Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole on 23 August 2023, Picture source: The Better India

After weeks of exploration, the Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover were put into sleep mode by ISRO on September 4 and 2 respectively, and were to be reactivated on 23 September. However, efforts to revive the lunar duo failed.

However, ISRO’s efforts did not go unnoticed. The space agency was bestowed with the prestigious Leif Erikson Lunar Prize by Husavik Museum for its “indomitable spirit in advancing lunar exploration and contributing to understanding celestial mysteries”. The embassy’s post added, “ISRO Chairman Mr S Somanath sent a message; Amb Mr Shyam received the prize on ISRO’s behalf”.

Leif Erikson Lunar Prize has been awarded by Husavik Museum for @ISRO's indomitable spirit in advancing lunar exploration & contributing to understanding celestial mysteries #Chandrayaan3

ISRO Chairman Mr S.Somanath sent a message; Amb Mr Shyam received the prize on ISRO's behalf pic.twitter.com/0l8LjJj7SF December 19, 2023

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express his admiration for ISRO’s accomplishment. “Congratulations ISRO for the 2023 Leif Erikson Lunar Prize. Chandrayaan adds more laurels to the nation.”

Congratulations @isro for the 2023 Leif Erikson Lunar Prize.



Chandrayaan brings more laurels to the nation. https://t.co/o2DrR7VpNU— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 20, 2023

The award ceremony takes place annually in Húsavík and falls into three categories. These include the Leif Erikson Award to an explorer for a lifetime achievement in exploration; the Leif Erikson Young Explorer Award to an explorer under the age of 35 for achievements in exploration; and the Leif Erikson Exploration History Award.

Recently, the news of the Propulsion Module (PM) of Chandrayaan-3 transitioning from lunar orbit to Earth’s orbit made headlines.

In the months following Chandrayaan-3’s historic feat, ISRO also launched Aditya-L1 on 2 September to study the solar atmosphere. The spacecraft has successfully undergone multiple maneuvers, including four earth-bound manoeuvres and a crucial Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre.

Edited by Padmashree Pande.