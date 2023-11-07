NTPC Announces Job Vacancies for Engineers With Salary Over Rs 90,000 per Month

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has announced 50 open positions. Read on to know eligibility criteria and registration details.

The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) — India’s largest integrated company working in the power sector — has announced 50 vacancies for the position of executive (combined cycle power plant O&M).

Of the total, there are 22 vacancies for unreserved categories, five for economically weaker sections (EWS), 11 for other backward classes (OBC), eight for Scheduled Castes (SC), and four for Scheduled Tribe (ST).

Things to know

Only Indian Nationals are eligible to apply.

The candidates are required to have a BE or BTech degree and a minimum of two years of relevant experience.

The maximum age limit is 35 years as of the application deadline.

Candidates in the General/EWS/OBC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 300. Others are exempted from the fees.

The selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of Rs 90,000.

The candidates will be selected on a fixed-term basis for a period of five years.

How to apply

Applications have to be submitted online.

All participants have to register online using an active email ID and mobile number on the official website.

Fill out the online form with accurate information and upload all necessary documents.

Print out the application form for future reference.

Commencement of online application: 27 October 2023

Last date to apply online: 10 November 2023

For more information, check the official notification.

Edited by Pranita Bhat