ISRO Announces Free Online Certification Course In GIS & Remote Sensing

The Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), a division of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has designed a free online certification course on remote sensing, geographical information system, and GNSS technologies.
This certification course is designed to cater to a diverse range of participants, including students, technical and scientific personnel, university faculty, researchers, and professionals in related fields.
Things to know
- The programme covers the practical application of remote sensing and GIS in various sectors — including agriculture, forestry, ecology, geoscience, marine and atmospheric sciences, urban and regional studies, and water resources.
- Participants will have access to PDF lectures, recorded video lectures, open-source software, and demonstration handouts, accessible via the E-CLASS and ISRO Learning Management System.
- There are a total of 10,000 seats available for the entire comprehensive course, and 5,000 more seats for individual modules. Additionally, nodal centre coordinators are allocated 25 seats for each course.
- Participants will get a course completion certificate on completing at least 70 percent of the total session hours.
How to apply?
- Undergraduate and postgraduate students (any year), technical and scientific staff from central or state governments, faculty and researchers from universities and institutions, and other professionals in technical and scientific domains.
- Interested individuals can register individually or through their respective nodal centres before the application deadline.
Important dates
- Course duration: 6 to 17 November, 2023
- Registration open date: 16 October, 2023
- Registration closing date: 3 November, 2023
For more details, check the official notification.
