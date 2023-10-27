ISRO Announces Free Online Certification Course In GIS & Remote Sensing

The Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), a division of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has designed a free online certification course on remote sensing, geographical information system, and GNSS technologies.

The Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), a division of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has recently unveiled an opportunity for individuals interested in advancing their knowledge in Remote Sensing, Geographical Information System (GIS), and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) technologies.

This certification course is designed to cater to a diverse range of participants, including students, technical and scientific personnel, university faculty, researchers, and professionals in related fields.

Things to know

The programme covers the practical application of remote sensing and GIS in various sectors — including agriculture, forestry, ecology, geoscience, marine and atmospheric sciences, urban and regional studies, and water resources.

Participants will have access to PDF lectures, recorded video lectures, open-source software, and demonstration handouts, accessible via the E-CLASS and ISRO Learning Management System.

There are a total of 10,000 seats available for the entire comprehensive course, and 5,000 more seats for individual modules. Additionally, nodal centre coordinators are allocated 25 seats for each course.

Participants will get a course completion certificate on completing at least 70 percent of the total session hours.

How to apply?

Undergraduate and postgraduate students (any year), technical and scientific staff from central or state governments, faculty and researchers from universities and institutions, and other professionals in technical and scientific domains.

Interested individuals can register individually or through their respective nodal centres before the application deadline.

Course duration: 6 to 17 November, 2023

Registration open date: 16 October, 2023

Registration closing date: 3 November, 2023

For more details, check the official notification.