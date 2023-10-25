ISRO Announces Job Openings for Scientists & Engineers; Salaries up to Rs 79662 per Month

Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota (SDSC SHAR), under the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is inviting applications from scientists and engineers in various fields. Check to know the eligibility criteria.

Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota (SDSC SHAR), under the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is inviting applications for the posts of ‘Scientist/Engineer (SC)’.

There are a total of 10 job vacancies available — one vacancy each in the disciplines of polymer science and engineering/rubber technology and MSc agriculture (horticulture/forestry), and eight vacancies in the field of electrical engineering/electrical and electronics engineering.

Who can apply?

The eligibility details for each role are as follows:

Scientist/Engineer (SC) (Polymer science and engineering/rubber technology)

The candidate should be between 18 and 30 years of age. Candidates must possess an ME/MTech or an equivalent postgraduate degree in the discipline with a minimum aggregate of 60 percent or a CGPA/CPI grading of 6.5 on a 10-point scale.

Scientist/Engineer (SC) (Electrical engineering/electrical and electronics engineering)

The candidate should be between 18 and 28 years of age. Candidates should have a BE/BTech or equivalent qualification in the discipline with a minimum aggregate of 65 percent marks or a CGPA/CPI grading of 6.84 on a 10-point scale.

Scientist/Engineer (SC) (MSc agriculture [horticulture/forestry])

The candidate should be between 18 and 28 years of age. Candidates must hold an MSc or an equivalent postgraduate degree in the field with a minimum aggregate of 65 percent marks or a CGPA/CPI grading of 6.84 on a 10-point scale.

Things to know

There will be a written test for candidates based on their curriculum through offline mode in these cities — Guntur, Chennai, Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram. Shortlisted candidates will then be called for an interview. All selected candidates will receive a salary of Rs 79,662 per month along with HRA and transport allowance. Upon appointment, selected candidates will be under the purview of the National Pension System and will receive other benefits — including medical facilities, access to the canteen and library, leave travel concession, group insurance, etc — as applicable.

How to apply?

Interested candidates can apply online on the official website. The application fee is set at Rs 250, and it is non-refundable. Initially, all candidates must pay a uniform processing fee of Rs 750. Candidates falling under the category of women/SC/ST/PWBD/Ex-Servicemen will be eligible for a full refund, while other candidates will receive a refund of Rs 500. Candidates must upload clear images/ scanned copies of the required documents to avoid rejection.

Opening date for registration: 14 October, 2023. Last date for registration: 3 November, 2023. Last date to pay fees: 4 November, 2023.

For more details, check the official notification.