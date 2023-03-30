The Delightful History Behind Where Rajasthan’s Traditional Dal Baati Churma Came From

Take a deep dive with us into the history and origins of dal baati churma, the quintessential Rajasthani dish that is the combination of fascinating tales from different chapters of history.

Who doesn’t love the quintessential Rajasthani dish dal baati churma? Do you know the interesting tale of how it originated?

It is said that while the Rajputs were establishing their reign over Mewar, the baati was a favourite meal for the nourishment it gave them and its ease of preparation. They would bury chunks of dough in the sand, leave them to bake, and then eat the baked chunks post-war with some curd.

The second element, the dal evolved during the Gupta empire when the royal courts prepared a mix of five lentils. The panchmel dal comprised moong dal, chana dal, toor dal, masoor dal and urad dal along with a fragrant tempering of cumin, cloves and other spices.

As for the churma and how it came to be, you will be surprised to learn that it was a result of serendipity! But we’ll let you watch the video to find out exactly how.

The baked baati with spicy panchmel dal and sweet crumbly churma has been popular throughout Rajasthan, and eventually India as a whole, with several versions erupting through history.

Here’s a glimpse into how this dish made its way into the hearts of Indians: