Could Selling Scrap Land You a Rs 60 Lakh Deal? It Did For a 22-YO Delhi Entrepreneur

Mukul Chhabra founded ScrapUncle, a platform that makes selling trash easier through certified agents, as well as fair scales and prices. Here’s how the 22-year-old secured a Shark Tank deal.

Most of us have spent hours bargaining with the kabadiwalas. 25-year-old Mukul Chhabra is making selling our junk easier.

Founded in 2019, ScrapUncle recently won a Shark Tank deal, throwing the ‘sharks’ in a bidding war. After a long bidding session, Mukul took up Amit Jain’s offer of Rs 60 lakh for 5% equity.

“My mama (maternal uncle) was a scrap dealer, and his work gave me the idea to do this on a larger scale,’’ he tells The Better India.

Growing up in Sonipat, Mukul always had a business mindset. Even as a young kid, he knew he would pursue something in the field. The idea of ScrapUncle came to Mukul while he was still pursuing BTech.

“But being a student, I was facing financial issues to fuel the company. Then in January 2022, I found my footing when the company received a grant from Columbia University. This helped me to manage the operations more efficiently.”

The certified collection agents come to your doorstep, pay you the previously agreed amount, and take your trash away. This trash is then segregated into various categories like newspapers, electronics, etc, and goes for recycling.

ScrapUncle has collected 2,000 tonnes of scrap from the Delhi NCR region with over 22,000 pickups so far. With 30,000 new signups after the episode aired, Mukul is now planning to tap more users in the Delhi NCR region and expand to other metropolitan cities as well.

Like his business idea? Watch this video to learn more:

Edited by Divya Sethu