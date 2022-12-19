Topics

Topics

The Better Academy

Visa Rejected? These 10 Countries Offer Visa on Arrival for Indians

10 countries to travel to

If waiting for a visa is ruining your travel plans, then here’s a list of 10 countries that offer visas on arrival for Indians.

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, all our travel plans were tossed out of the window. But now, with countries around the world opening their arms and welcoming tourists, this might be the perfect time to plan that long-awaited getaway.

But if the long wait for visas is playing spoilsport on your travel plans, here are 10 countries that offer a visa on arrival to Indians.

You can visit the historical city of Jordan, or revel in the futuristic skyscrapers of Qatar. You can also plan a trip to the cities of Bukhara and Samarkand of Uzbekistan, or treat yourself to a relaxing weekend in Thailand.

Watch this video to get the whole list:

Edited by Pranita Bhat

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons.

Please read these FAQs before contributing.

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Let us know how you felt

  • love
  • like
  • inspired
  • support
  • appreciate
Poster hockey

The Women Behind India’s Big Hockey Win That Secured Pro League Spot
poster sports stars

9 Sports Stars Who Made India Incredibly Proud in 2022
poster civil service officers

Best of 2022: Meet the IAS, IPS, IRS Officers Who Excelled in Governance
Poster mars

Best of 2022: 8 Incredible Discoveries Humanity Made
poster hoovu

Sisters Build Subscription Model For Puja Flower Delivery, Clock Turnover of Rs 8 Cr/Year
Kempegowde Airport T2 (1)

How to Experience Bengaluru Airport’s Terminal 2 in the Metaverse
Food fried in oil

Couple Turns 3 Million Litres of Used Cooking Oil into Biodiesel
Geminids Poster

Witness Dazzling Geminids, The 200-YO Meteor Shower to Hit Bengaluru Tonight
Alakh Pandey

Amazon Show’s Real-Life ‘Physics-Wallah’ is a College Dropout Who Built $100 Mn Startup
presidential_awards

Who is Krishna Vavilala? 84-YO Andhra-Born American Who Won US Presidential Honour
Tom Kiron (1)

Ex-Banker Builds Organic Food Forest, Sells 10 Tonne Produce/Year in UK, Germany
X
X
 
Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement