Visa Rejected? These 10 Countries Offer Visa on Arrival for Indians

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, all our travel plans were tossed out of the window. But now, with countries around the world opening their arms and welcoming tourists, this might be the perfect time to plan that long-awaited getaway.

But if the long wait for visas is playing spoilsport on your travel plans, here are 10 countries that offer a visa on arrival to Indians.

You can visit the historical city of Jordan, or revel in the futuristic skyscrapers of Qatar. You can also plan a trip to the cities of Bukhara and Samarkand of Uzbekistan, or treat yourself to a relaxing weekend in Thailand.

Watch this video to get the whole list:

