22 Bestselling Books of 2022 to Curl Up With This Winter

Are you all about adventure, or do you love drama? Is it the romance that moves you or the stories that keep you guessing?

This year saw the release of epics, tales, poems and shorts that left us spellbound with the stories they told. So whatever you love, here is our end-of-the-year reading list to curl up with this winter:

Warm, emotional and feel good reads

1. Before Your Memory Fades by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

In a small alley in Tokyo, there is a cafe that has been selling carefully brewed coffee for over 100 years. But what is special about this place is that it offers its customers a special service — the chance to travel back in time. In this book, Toshikazu Kawaguchi serves you the right amount of emotions and sweetness.

2. The Key To My Heart by Lia Louis

If you are looking for a romance novel, this is the answer. Two years after her husband’s death, Natalie is still lost. So what happens when someone begins to mysteriously leave the sheet music for her husband’s favourite songs at the station’s piano? Will she feel whole again?

3. Cleopatra And Frankenstein by Coco Mellors

If you loved Sally Roony’s Conversation with Friends, then this is the right pick for you. What happens when a 24-year-old Cleopatra marries a twenty years older Frankenstein for a green card? The book is a poignant commentary on marriage, mental health and adult life.

4. A Quiet Life by Ethan Joella

This is another book that will take you on an emotional ride. It is a tender exploration of death, grief and loss through the lives of three characters — one dealing with the death of their pet cat, a mother dealing with the sudden disappearance of her daughter, and another woman trying to find stability after her father’s death.

5. In The Language Of Remembering by Aanchal Malhotra

The book explores how Partition of India is not yet an event of the past and its remnants can be seen in the daily lives of subsequent generations.

6. A Christmas memory by Richard Paul

The book revolves around the heartwarming story of a young Richard, who is dealing with his parent’s divorce and school bullies. But an elderly neighbour helps him find the joy in forgiveness and the importance of love which endures all.

Poetry collections

7. The World Keeps Ending And The World Goes On by Franny Choi

If you are looking for a poetry collection, The World Keeps Ending And The World Goes On by Franny Choi might be a good choice. The poems revolve around the theme of how the apocalypse keeps on coming in the lives of the underprivileged, but the world still keeps on going forward with hope.

8. Time Is a Mother by Ocean Vuong

This is another poetry collection in which Vuong muses on the passing of his mother and writes about grief and the solitary hope to survive and live beyond it.

Books to keep you at the edge of your seat

9. Babel Or The Necessity Of Violence RF Kuang

The story revolves around an orphan Chinese boy brought to England by a mysterious Professor Lovell. He learns different languages to get into a prestigious university called Babel. But knowledge serves power and for Robin, serving Babel means betraying his motherland.

10. Fairy Tale by Stephen King

The book is not what its name suggests — it is the story of a 17-year-old boy grieving the loss of his mother, who died in an accident, and his father who died due to grief. He inherits the keys to a parallel world where good and evil are at war and a lot is at stake.

11. Triple Cross by James Patterson

What happens when Patterson’s No. 1 best selling detective goes to hunt down a serial killer who has targeted an entire family leaving behind no trace of any evidence? It is sure to be an epic manhunt.

12. The Maid by Nita Prose revolves

The story revolves around a 25-year-old socially awkward Molly who fails to comprehend the world. After the death of her grandmother she takes a job at a hotel only to be stuck in a murder case.

13. Our Wives Under the Sea by Julia Armfield

Miri thinks that she has got her wife back from a life threatening deep sea mission, but something is off. Something that was supposed to be in the sea has been brought to land with Leah. Read the critically acclaimed debut novel of Julia Armfield to find out.

14. Abandoned in Death by JD Robb

Homicide detective Eve Dallas is on a time limit as she must unravel a family’s twisted mystery to save a hostage’s life. Abandoned in death by JD Robb is a rollercoaster and a New York Times bestseller too.

It’s all about the drama

15. The Living Mountain by Amitav Ghosh

If you are looking to dive into the world of magic realism then Amitav Ghosh’s The living mountain would be a perfect pick. The cautionary tale revolves around the theme of how humans exploiting nature will eventually lead to an environmental collapse.

16. I’ll Show Myself Out by Jessi Klein

New York Times’ best seller essay collection I’ll Show Myself Out by Jessi Klein’s talks about cultural myths and impossible expectations around motherhood while exploring the conundrums of midlife.

17. All Good People Live Here by Ashley flowers

The book has just the right amount of drama to make you keep you wanting more. What happens when a journalists returns to her hometown and gets obsessed with solving a murder of her childhood neighbour and the disappearance of another girl twenty years later?

18. Daughter Of The Moon Goddess by Sue Lynn Tan

It is a fantasy novel based on a Chinese goddess in which a young woman’s quest to free her mother pits her against the most powerful immortal in the realm. It is the perfect pick if you are looking to get lost in a fantasy world.

19. The Wilderwomen by Ruth Emmie Lang

Another gem from the genre of magic realism is The Wilderwomen by Ruth Emmie Lang. The story revolves around two sisters with supernatural powers in quest of their mother who left them years ago.

20. Book Lovers by Emily Henry

If you are looking for a romcom to devour while sipping your coffee, then Book lovers by New York Times best selling author Emily Henry might be it. It revolves around two people, a book agent and an editor. Life keeps throwing them together in a humorous and funny way.

For the young and inquisitive

21. I Am Quiet by Andie Powers and Betsy Petersen

If you want to enjoy a book with your little ones then I Am quiet by Andie Powers and illustrated by Betsy Petersen might be a good choice. It is the story of a seemingly introverted and shy Emily but on the contrary her mind is bursting with imagination and adventurous plans. The story admires the fact that shy kids have equally expansive imaginations as others.

22. Aru Shah and the Nectar of Immortality by Roshani Chowksi

A conclusion to the Pandava Quintet, it is a tale of confrontation, adventure and friendship where Aru, Mini, and Brynne have to defeat the sleeper but without their celestial weapon.

Edited by Divya Sethu