Topics

Topics

The Better Academy

24-YO ‘Aipan Girl’ Revives Ancient Wall Art; Employs 30 Women & Trains 20,000 Children

aipan girl

Minakshi Khati from Kumaon, Uttarakhand started Minakriti: The Aipan Project by collaborating with village women to revive the dying art form.

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

If you visit Uttarakhand, you may spot small aesthetic houses with red walls and white hand paintings. What adorned almost every house at one time in the area is now quite a rare sight. 

This ancient art form is called ‘Aipan’, said to have originated in Kumaon village of Uttarakhand.

Village women used to make a thick rice paste and beautify the walls using three fingers of their right hand.

Kumaon-resident Minakshi Khati grew up seeing many such walls in her village.

“Grandmothers would pass the tradition of Aipan to their daughters, and they would pass it on to their daughters, thus continuing the cycle. As a kid I often traced patterns with the rice paste with my grandmother,” recalls Minakshi.

During her college days, she realised that this art, which is inspired by geometry and nature, is slowly dying. And that while the birth state of Aipan art was losing touch with it, other states held it in high esteem. So, the 24-year-old decided to revive it on her own by collaborating with a few village women.

Thus, Minakriti: The Aipan Project was started in 2019 with an aim to revive Aipan. It became a hit on social media. Minakshi came to be known as the ‘Aipan Girl’ after this!

People enjoyed viewing the graceful process of drawing conch shells, flowers, footsteps and goddesses with white paint on red bases.

Unlike the earlier days when the drawings were made on walls, the women began decorating nameplates, wall hangings, cutlery and other products using the Aipan style of painting. They earn an average of Rs 10,000 depending upon the number of orders they receive.

Minakshi’s community now employs over 30 women from her village who are well-versed in the art. Additionally, they are training over 20,000 children in Aipan with an aim to preserve it for the future.

Here’s the story of the ‘Aipan Girl’:

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons.

Please read these FAQs before contributing.

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Let us know how you felt

  • love
  • like
  • inspired
  • support
  • appreciate
pomegranates

70-YO Homemaker Shares Easy Tips to Grow Pomegranates in Pots at Home
editorial_poster2-toytrains

5 Historic Toy Trains to Experience the Scenic Grandeur of Indian Mountains
fire resistant_11zon

This Low-Cost, Fire & Earthquake Resistant Home was Built in Just 3 Months
Editorial Poster1

Arunachal’s 1st Greenfield Airport With Majestic Bamboo Entrance: 5 Things to Know
divya mittal

How to Avoid Distractions During UPSC CSE Prep? Tips by IAS Officer & IIT, IIM Grad
Stubble Burning poster

In One Year, IAS Officer Reduces Stubble Burning in His District by 80%
WS - whizkids-carousel-4_11zon

8 Indian Whiz Kids Inspiring Change With Their Brilliant Innovations
google_doodle_720

Google Doodles by 5 Kids Show What India of Their Dreams Will Look Like in 25 Years
Silent heart attack 1_11zon

5 Signs of a ‘Silent’ Heart Attack: Doctor Shares What to Watch out For
vande bharat express train

South India’s First Vande Bharat Express Train is Here; 7 Things to Know About It
water street project

What is Kerala’s STREET Project, Which Won Global Award For Responsible Tourism
X
X
 
Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement