Topics

Topics

The Better Academy

US-Based Indian Engineer Spends Rs 22 Lakh to Solve Water Scarcity in His Native Village

Datta Patil at Halgara

Datta Patil, a US-based engineer transformed his drought-hit native village. Halgara village in Maharashtra now has water storage of over 200 crore litres.

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

Remember the award-winning film Swades? A story straight from the plot of the film has unfolded in Halgara, a tiny village in the Latur district of Maharashtra.

Datta Patil, a US-based engineer, grew up in Halgara. He studied at the government school in the village till class 10. He went on to pursue higher studies outside the village and eventually bagged a job in one of the top MNCs in the United States.

Even after moving to the US, Datta never forgot his roots. He visited his family and village in India once a year. It was one such visit to the village that made him realise that it was no more like the place he had grown up in.

At that point, the village was facing extreme water scarcity and had to rely on trains bearing water tankers, even for drinking purposes.

Returning back to the US, Datta started researching to find solutions for the issue. He figured that it was the alarmingly low groundwater level at the village, which was then at 800 ft, leading to water scarcity.

His next plan of action was to help the villagers save rainwater in order to recharge the groundwater table. He spent almost Rs 3 lakh from his own pocket to start the watershed activities in the village.

As part of his efforts, a 20 km canal was desilted, and 20 recharge wells and 26 check dams were built. To date, Datta has spent around Rs 22 lakh on this project as his personal contribution. Besides, he also convinced his employer, Yahoo USA to support this initiative to revive the village.

Thus, Halgara was transformed into a model village with a water storage of over 200 crore litres.

Watch this inspiring story here:

Edited by Pranita Bhat

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons.

Please read these FAQs before contributing.

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Let us know how you felt

  • love
  • like
  • inspired
  • support
  • appreciate
pomegranates

70-YO Homemaker Shares Easy Tips to Grow Pomegranates in Pots at Home
editorial_poster2-toytrains

5 Historic Toy Trains to Experience the Scenic Grandeur of Indian Mountains
fire resistant_11zon

This Low-Cost, Fire & Earthquake Resistant Home was Built in Just 3 Months
Editorial Poster1

Arunachal’s 1st Greenfield Airport With Majestic Bamboo Entrance: 5 Things to Know
divya mittal

How to Avoid Distractions During UPSC CSE Prep? Tips by IAS Officer & IIT, IIM Grad
Stubble Burning poster

In One Year, IAS Officer Reduces Stubble Burning in His District by 80%
WS - whizkids-carousel-4_11zon

8 Indian Whiz Kids Inspiring Change With Their Brilliant Innovations
google_doodle_720

Google Doodles by 5 Kids Show What India of Their Dreams Will Look Like in 25 Years
Silent heart attack 1_11zon

5 Signs of a ‘Silent’ Heart Attack: Doctor Shares What to Watch out For
vande bharat express train

South India’s First Vande Bharat Express Train is Here; 7 Things to Know About It
water street project

What is Kerala’s STREET Project, Which Won Global Award For Responsible Tourism
X
X
 
Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement