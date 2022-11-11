Topics

Topics

The Better Academy

No Walls, No Exams: School Prepares Kids for ‘Real World’ With Unconventional Model

Watch this video to see how a Maharashtra couple started Syamantak, or the university of life, which tries to teach children how to deal with real-world challenges through a unique model.

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

Does the school curriculum prepare students for real-world problems? Troubled by the shortcoming in the education system, this couple from Maharashtra ventured into a unique way of imparting education. 

Located in the lush green forests of Dhampur in Maharashtra, this school could be every child’s dream. The University of Life, or Syamantak, is the brainchild of Sachin Desai and his wife.   

Fueled by the wish to make youngsters capable of creating employment in the village, the couple laid the foundation of the school in 2007. Their daughter, Mrunalinee, became their first student. Today, she is skilled in the skills of agriculture, environment, and heritage, as well as kitchen, natural dyeing, and sustainable architecture

They proudly say that their school has no walls, no classes or exams. The unconventional school has no fixed curriculum and exams; just as there is no set pattern to life, the school aims to make its students ready for any challenge life throws their way. 

Some students carry out research in the food labs, while others experiment with cow-related products in gaushala (cow shelter).

The school also has an entrepreneurial venture called Swayam, where students make natural and preservative-free products like wood apple syrup, raw jackfruit pickle, turmeric powder, and soap made out of natural ingredients.

Want to know more about this innovative way of teaching? Watch this video: 

Edited by Divya Sethu

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons.

Please read these FAQs before contributing.

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Let us know how you felt

  • love
  • like
  • inspired
  • support
  • appreciate
vande bharat express train

South India’s First Vande Bharat Express Train is Here; 7 Things to Know About It
water street project

What is Kerala’s STREET Project, Which Won Global Award For Responsible Tourism
Kempegowde Airport T2 (1)

Gardens, Bamboo & More: Bengaluru Airport’s New Terminal Runs on 100% Green Energy
rocket poster

India’s 1st Private Rocket to Launch from ISRO’s Launchpad, Made by Hyderabad Startup
Fg5fAe5WIAIAhn-_11zon

Who Is Aruna Miller: Making History as First Indian-American to Hold Office in Maryland
Potato in Air_11zon

Potatoes in Air to Tomatoes in Water: 6 Ways to Grow Plants Without Any Soil
tea powder compost

3 Easy Steps to Turn Your Used Tea Powder into Nutrient-Rich Compost
Suryakumar yadav poster_11zon

The Secret to Suryakumar Yadav’s Outstanding Success at T20 World Cup
Khichdi poster_11zon

The Origins & Avatars of Good Ol’ Khichdi, India’s Most Ancient One-Pot Meal

Two Indian Startups are Finalists in ‘Eco Oscars’; Winners to Get 1 Billion GPB
scenic railway stations_11zon

India’s 16 Greenest Railway Routes For a Picturesque Train Journey
X
X
 
Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement