No Walls, No Exams: School Prepares Kids for ‘Real World’ With Unconventional Model

Does the school curriculum prepare students for real-world problems? Troubled by the shortcoming in the education system, this couple from Maharashtra ventured into a unique way of imparting education.

Located in the lush green forests of Dhampur in Maharashtra, this school could be every child’s dream. The University of Life, or Syamantak, is the brainchild of Sachin Desai and his wife.

Fueled by the wish to make youngsters capable of creating employment in the village, the couple laid the foundation of the school in 2007. Their daughter, Mrunalinee, became their first student. Today, she is skilled in the skills of agriculture, environment, and heritage, as well as kitchen, natural dyeing, and sustainable architecture.

They proudly say that their school has no walls, no classes or exams. The unconventional school has no fixed curriculum and exams; just as there is no set pattern to life, the school aims to make its students ready for any challenge life throws their way.

Some students carry out research in the food labs, while others experiment with cow-related products in gaushala (cow shelter).

The school also has an entrepreneurial venture called Swayam, where students make natural and preservative-free products like wood apple syrup, raw jackfruit pickle, turmeric powder, and soap made out of natural ingredients.

Want to know more about this innovative way of teaching? Watch this video:

Edited by Divya Sethu