Making a Donation This Diwali? 5 People & Causes to Support with The Spirit of Giving

Diwali is the time of light and love, as well as a celebration of the joy of giving. And as your own homes light up with the bliss of the festive season, how about sharing this light with those in need?

From an NGO that teaches slum children, to one that is freeing girls through football, or the man from Jharkhand who has adopted 35 girls — these organisations and people have devoted themselves to helping others. To continue their inspiring endeavours, they need your help.

We at The Better India have chosen five people and organisations that have been spreading cheer, hope, and light.

Here are some people and organisations that you could help this Diwali:

Vishalakshi Foundation

Children at a Vishalakshi Foundation School

Nilay Agarwal (30) started Vishalakshi Foundation after his friend Vishalakshi died in a car accident in 2018. This life-changing incident prompted the youngster to invest his time towards a noble cause.

The NGO works towards feeding the poor and teaching children living in slums. Nilay says that the focus is on education right now under their ‘Project Dream School’. From setting up one school in a slum in June 2020, they are running 17 such schools across the country today, educating more than 2,000 children.

Their focus is on children who have never been to school. Nilay says they have been able to send 50% of the children to government schools. They have 4,000 volunteers across the country and work on individual contributions.

Nilay says that it costs Rs 1,000 per child per month.

If you wish to contribute, contact +91-8588805577, or use this link.

For online transfers:

Name – Vishalakshi Foundation

Bank – Yes Bank

A/c No – 001888700000741

IFSC – YESB0000018

Paytm – 8588805577

Gpay, PhonePe – Vishalakshi@yesbank

Wildlife Rescue

Nadeem and Mohammad Saud of Wildlife Rescue

Nadeem and Mohammad Saud first rescued an injured kite almost three decades ago, when they were teenagers. However, they couldn’t find any veterinarian who was willing to treat the carnivorous bird in Delhi. Despite that first experience, they continued to rescue injured birds by placing them in safe spaces.

In 2010, they set up their NGO Wildlife Rescue, wherein they have saved over 23,000 birds of 100 species from within their homes.

They need financial support to attend to rescue calls from far off places, as well as for their regular operations, as some birds have grievous injuries.

To contribute to their cause, visit https://www.raptorrescue.org/donate-to-us-1

Unbound Futures Foundation

Children at a class conducted by Unbound Futures Foundation

Growing up in Bijanbari village, Darjeeling, Roshni Pradhan would observe that children of tea estate workers didn’t go to schools. One of the reasons was the poor infrastructure or absence of teachers.

So she started teaching these children at their homes and later, as the numbers increased, at their schools. She found that football was a good way to help the children improve their skills.

With Dolly Aswani, she started Unbound Futures Foundation in 2018. They are helping 120 girls in Bahoranpur, Jharkhand with their education and sports skills.

They received land and are raising funds to build a school there. For this, they require Rs 20-25 lakh.

For online transfers:

Axis Bank Savings Account Number – 920010039592976

Branch – Saket, New Delhi

Branch IFSC – UTIB0000160

Happy Feet Home Foundation

Children at the Happy Feet Home Foundation

For terminally ill children, enjoying life to the fullest is very important. Mansi Shah, who worked at a childcare centre for cancer, found that there are very few centres for such children in India. With Abhishek Tatiya, she started one of India’s first hospices, Happy Feet Home, for children in Sion, Mumbai, in 2014.

They provide a healthy and happy environment for children suffering from terminal diseases. They have worked with 600 children so far and provide financial, social and emotional support. They run a day care and hospital and keep the children happy through activities, counselling, etc.

Mansi states that they are really short on funds and have been unable to buy new clothes for the children this year. They have monthly expenses of Rs 10 lakh.

You can contribute through this link,

For online transfers:

Name – Happy Feet Home Foundation

Bank – HDFC Bank

Account no – 50200025558863

IFSC Code – HDFC0000163

Account Type – Current

Branch – Sion

Narayan Seva Ashram

Hare Ram Pandey with his daughters

Hare Ram Pandey found a newborn girl abandoned in the bushes in December 2004. He brought the girl to a hospital and stayed with her for 21 days. He and his wife, residents of Deoghar, then adopted her.

He then started the Narayan Seva Ashram and has 35 daughters today. He adopts these girls who were abandoned and takes care of their food, shelter, and education.

Being a farmer, Pandey needs funds to pay for the education of these girls. For now, he requires Rs 3 lakh to plaster and paint the school he has constructed.

You can contact him at +91-8252121126.

For online transfers:

Account details – Narayan Sewa Ashram, Deoghar

SBI A/c No – 31521477049

IFSC Code – SBIN0006453

Edited by Divya Sethu