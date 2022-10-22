Topics

5 Fusion Diwali Recipes by Chef Chinu, Ranveer Brar & More for a Perfect Celebration

diwali recipes by chefs

Set the dinner table this Diwali with these festive dishes that mix fusion with tradition.

While fusion recipes surprise us every festive season, sometimes simply sticking to tradition can be wonderful too. And there is always a recipe to brighten up your dining table and add to the festive cheer. 

As Diwali is almost upon us, we can imagine the chaos in your homes, ensuring your decor is perfectly done, inviting guests over and having a dining table that must always be full! 

To help you out, we’ve put together a list of five lip-smacking recipes by influential chefs that you may like to try out. 

1. Besan ke ladoo by Chef Ranveer Brar

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ranveer Brar (@ranveer.brar)

Taking people on a culinary journey through his videos and recipes, Ranveer Brar has always found his roots in traditional savouries and snacks. And this time he is back with another one of these. Bring out the besan ke ladoo, he says as he whips these up with this easy recipe. It’s a hint of tradition that sets the mood for the festivities. 

2. Sponge Rasgulla by Chef Kunal Kapur 

Indian chef and restaurateur Kunal Kapur has always been synonymous with authentic Indian recipes that sometimes have a fun twist, and this festive season he has come up with an undoubted favourite – the sponge rasgulla

Made by curdling milk and then separating the whey and paneer, the rasgulla’s fluffy texture is what gives it its name. Dunked in sugar syrup, it will be the perfect dessert to have.  

3. Jhanjhanit Misal by Chef Chinu Vaze

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chinu/ Shilarna Vaze (@chefchinuvaze)

Sharing her own personal Diwali party menu, Chef Chinu is here to take the spice quotient of your celebrations up a notch with her misal recipe. 

“Heat it up, serve it with lots of buttered pau and lots of toppings,” she says as she proceeds to demonstrate a step-by-step recipe for the dish. 

For those who aren’t well versed with misal, it is a popular Maharashtrian dish made with sprouts, onions, and farsan and eaten as a snack. Here’s your chance to try it out. 

4. Rangoli Chit-Chaat by Chef Nehal Karkera 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Natasha Gandhi (@natashaagandhi)

The dish looks just what it sounds like — a rangoli. This sumptuous snack is akin to a sev puri, in the way of ingredients that go in. It is extremely easy to prepare, and even simpler to just dip your puris in the bowl of mix and have your fill. 

All you need is potato mix, green and red chutneys along with the epic chaat masalas, chana daal, peanuts, curd and layered with pomegranates. 

5. Motichoor Cheesecake tarts by Chef Kirti Bhoutika

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chef Kirti Bhoutika (@kirtibhoutika)

Combining the finesse and magic of the hit motichoor ladoos with a continental twist, the tarts are a perfect way to get your Diwali celebrations started. 

Chef Kirti Bhoutika of Master Chef Season 5 fame has plenty of Diwali fusion recipes for you to try along with these mithai tarts. 

What’s more, is that they are super easy and delicious!

Edited by Yoshita Rao

