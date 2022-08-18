‘Moon Here I Come’: Uttarakhand Scientist Chosen for NASA’s Artemis 1 Mission

Indian-origin scientist Amit Pandey has been appointed as a senior scientist at NASA’s New Moon Program Artemis I. The programme aims at astronauts’ long-term settlement on the moon. The rocket is set to launch on 29 August.

“In the 60s, America launched the Apollo programme, through which astronaut Neil Armstrong step foot on the moon. Similarly, NASA is now launching a long-term Moon Program, so astronauts can live and do research on the moon,” said Amit in an interview with ETV Bharat.

He works with Lockheed Martin, one of NASA’s contractors contributing to the mission. Other contractors include Aerojet Rocketdyne, Boeing, Jacobs, and Northrop Grumman. Moon here I come. Love it https://t.co/mRRoBIhJGE— Amit Pandey (@amitajay) May 3, 2022

Artemis I will be the first integrated flight test of NASA’s Deep Space Exploration Systems – Orion spacecraft, the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, with the Exploration Ground Systems in Florida. While Orion will orbit around the moon, SLS will hold 10 satellites which will perform research. Artemis I is the first step in a series of missions that will inquire about the potential of human existence on the moon.

‘Moon, here I come’

Born and raised in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, Amit’s father Bipin Chandra Pandey is a retired teacher at Mahatma Gandhi Inter College and his mother Sushila Pandey is a homemaker.

After completing his schooling from Kendriya Vidyalaya Haldwani and class 12 from Kendriya Vidyalaya Rae Bareli, he went on to do a B Tech from IIT BHU (Banaras Hindu University).

After this, he moved to America for a Master’s from the University of Arizona and then earned a PhD from the University of Maryland. He’s worked as a research scientist in America for several years.

But outside of his job at NASA, he also manages an online platform called The Careerpedia where he offers free career guidance counselling to students. Through the YouTube channel, he shares advice about studies and immigration, dos and don’ts when pursuing a certain degree or career, information about job opportunities, managing work and life, and more.

Edited by Yoshita Rao