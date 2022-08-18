Topics

Topics

The Better Academy

‘Moon Here I Come’: Uttarakhand Scientist Chosen for NASA’s Artemis 1 Mission

Amit Pandey is part of NASA's Artemis I mission

Amit Pandey from Uttarakhand has been appointed as a senior scientist at NASA’s New Moon Program Artemis I.

Indian-origin scientist Amit Pandey has been appointed as a senior scientist at NASA’s New Moon Program Artemis I. The programme aims at astronauts’ long-term settlement on the moon. The rocket is set to launch on 29 August. 

“In the 60s, America launched the Apollo programme, through which astronaut Neil Armstrong step foot on the moon. Similarly, NASA is now launching a long-term Moon Program, so astronauts can live and do research on the moon,” said Amit in an interview with ETV Bharat.

He works with Lockheed Martin, one of NASA’s contractors contributing to the mission. Other contractors include Aerojet Rocketdyne, Boeing, Jacobs, and Northrop Grumman.

Artemis I will be the first integrated flight test of NASA’s Deep Space Exploration Systems – Orion spacecraft, the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, with the Exploration Ground Systems in Florida. While Orion will orbit around the moon, SLS will hold 10 satellites which will perform research. Artemis I is the first step in a series of missions that will inquire about the potential of human existence on the moon.

‘Moon, here I come’

Born and raised in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, Amit’s father Bipin Chandra Pandey is a retired teacher at Mahatma Gandhi Inter College and his mother Sushila Pandey is a homemaker. 

After completing his schooling from Kendriya Vidyalaya Haldwani and class 12 from Kendriya Vidyalaya Rae Bareli, he went on to do a B Tech from IIT BHU (Banaras Hindu University). 

After this, he moved to America for a Master’s from the University of Arizona and then earned a PhD from the University of Maryland. He’s worked as a research scientist in America for several years.

But outside of his job at NASA, he also manages an online platform called The Careerpedia where he offers free career guidance counselling to students. Through the YouTube channel, he shares advice about studies and immigration, dos and don’ts when pursuing a certain degree or career, information about job opportunities, managing work and life, and more.

Sources:

Uttarakhand Youth Amit Pandey Joins NASA Artemis Project | New Moon Program | America | NASA Project by ETV Bharat, 17 August 2022

Dehradun Diary: Uttarakhand scientist part of NASA Moon program by Narendra Sethi, The New Indian Express, 18 August 2022

Achievement: चंद्रमा पर अमिट छाप छोड़ेगा उत्तराखंड का लाल, नासा के न्यू मून प्रोग्राम आर्टेमिस का बने हिस्सा by रेनू सकलानी, Amar Ujala, 17 August 2022

NASA में चन्द्रमा पर घर बनाने के प्रोजेक्ट का हिस्सा बने हल्द्वानी के अमित पांडे by Skand Shukla, Jagran, 16 August 2022

Artemis I Overview, nasa.gov

Meet Subashini Iyer, the woman leading the team behind the world’s most powerful rocket by Team StoryWeavers, Byju’s, 5 July 2021

Edited by Yoshita Rao

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons:

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Let us know how you felt

  • love 2433
  • like 5719
  • inspired 6717
  • support 3035
  • appreciate 5931
ws_-_biriyani_map_of_india

Biryani Map of India: Taste History with One of India’s Fav Dishes
RAinnwater syringe innovation

Pune architect couple web story

Pune Couple Builds Cement-Free Homes That Don’t Need ACs or Fans
ws_-_india_flag

History of The National Flag: How India Got Its Tricolour
ws_-_woman_farmer

I Was Told Women Can’t Farm; Today My Vineyard Earns 30 Lakh/Year
ws_-_ina_hero_srk

What Binds This INA Hero to Shah Rukh Khan? Humanity’s Unending Spirit
ws_-_book_lady

Famous Book Markets in India Every Bookworm Must Visit Atleast Once
ws_-_visa_free

Travel Visa-Free to These 25 Countries With Your Indian Passport
IAS Dr Renu Raj

Doctor Shares 12 Tips That Helped Her Crack UPSC CSE While Juggling A Job
ws_-_rakhi_peeps

Raksha Bandhan Special: Siblings Scripting Success in the Startup World
Santosh Devi Khed

Simple Trick Helps Farmer Earn Rs 25 Lakh Growing Organic Pomegranates (Copy)
X
X
 